Highlights The Knicks picked up a massive Game 2 victory over the Pacers, in large part due to second-half heroics from Jalen Brunson.

Game 2 was not made easy for Brunson, as Pacers guard T.J. McConnell took the responsibility of guarding Brunson for long stretches.

Brunson praised McConnell and his ability to defend in a post-game interview.

The first two games of this Eastern Conference Semi-Final series between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers have been close, physical and heavily impacted by point guards on both sides. The interesting part is that the point guard for the Pacers that's been competing the most with New York's MVP candidate Jalen Brunson is their backup point guard, T.J. McConnell.

The Pacers' All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was a no-show in Game 1, attempting just six shots for the entire contest. In Game 2, Haliburton responded with a 34-point outburst, though it wasn't enough to lift the Pacers over the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, falling by a score of 130-121 in Game 2.

On the other hand, McConnell scored 18 points in Game 1, and kept his stellar play going while picking up star point guard Jalen Brunson full-court in Game 2. Brunson would still accrue a total of 29 points, five assists and three steals, unfortunately snapping his streak of four consecutive 40-point playoff games. The Knicks will still surely take his efforts from Game 2, as it did not look like Brunson would work his usual second-half magic after an unfortunate start.

This game saw Brunson go down with an apparent foot injury in the first quarter, keeping him sidelined for the entirety of the second frame. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Haliburton and company played their run-and-gun style of basketball to close out the first half, taking a 10-point lead into the back half of the contest. Haliburton scored 22 points in the opening half, and McConnell racked up an impressive nine assists, powering Indiana's fast-paced offense.

Indiana Pacers 1st Half vs. Knicks - Game 2 Category Stat PTS 73 3PT% 52.6% TS% 69.5% OFFRTG 149.0

In the second half, Brunson returned from his injury. He would play every single minute from the beginning of the third quarter until the final whistle, scoring 24 of his 29 points in that period, providing timely baskets whenever the ball touched his hands. Although Brunson shined in his return, it was T.J. McConnell's mission to make life as hard as possible for the opposing point guard, harassing Brunson on defense and trying his best to force turnovers.

On one play in particular in the third quarter, McConnell once again picked up Brunson full-court, and Brunson took exception to McConnell's excessive defensive contact. Brunson would drive directly into the chest of McConnell twice, following it up with a high-arching shot off of the backboard for an and-one. After the game, Brunson acknowledged McConnell's defensive ferocity in an interview with TNT's Chris Haynes.

"Competing against T.J., man, it's something. I got a lot of respect, a lot of love for him. We're both competing, so that's that. I respect the hell out of him, really."

Through the entirety of the game, it was evident that McConnell was the best defensive matchup for Brunson. The Pacers tried to throw different bodies at the star scorer, but McConnell's fast feet and relentlessness visibly caused disruption for the Knicks offense.

On the other side of the ball, McConnell was giving the Knicks headaches with his quick drives to the basket and tough fall-away mid-range shots. McConnell's play-making was on another level in Game 2 as well, dropping 12 assists to go along with 10 points for a playoff double-double. Although McConnell's efforts weren't enough to help the Pacers pull out a win, receiving such compliments from an All-NBA caliber player after a hard-fought battle must help with motivation for Game 3.

How Can Indiana, McConnell Respond to Brunson's Scoring Output?

Another battle between the two guards will inevitably lead to hard-nosed competition

Returning to play in front of the home crowd could do a lot for Indiana in the series as they look to avoid an 0-3 deficit in the second round, a deficit no team has ever come back from in NBA Playoff history. One thing can be for certain in Game 3 for Indiana, and that's McConnell's laser-focus being trained to only Jalen Brunson.

After seeing how Brunson easily took care of the Pacers' other options in guard/forward Aaron Nesmith and guard Andrew Nembhard, McConnell is surely their best option for guarding the All-Star. Even though McConnell is great at moving laterally and fighting over screens, Brunson still has a distinct strength advantage, easily being able to bump smaller guards out of the way on his drives to the rim.

A major focus for the Pacers must be either walling off Brunson entirely when he drives, or to trap him from beginning to end, forcing Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Deuce McBride to make plays as scorers. The only problem with this, though, is that Hart and DiVincenzo in particular have put on amazing scoring performances so far this post-season.

If another thing is certain, though, Game 3 will be a slug-fest, with players like McConnell and Hart from both sides hustling for loose balls and making winning plays.

The Pacers take on the Knicks in Game 3 of their series on Friday, April 10 at 7 PM ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. National broadcast coverage is provided by ESPN.