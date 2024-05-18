Highlights The Knicks have maintained a no-quit mentality despite multiple injuries.

Bench players have been forced to start in the playoffs due to injuries.

Progressing to the Eastern Conference Finals will be a tough challenge for the Knicks.

Despite their entire roster being riddled with injuries, the New York Knicks refuse to go down for the count. Despite losing Game 6 on Friday night to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks will have one last opportunity to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they would have a date with the Boston Celtics, or else they will have to wave goodbye to their campaign.

And what a campaign it has been. The regular season saw them reach 50 wins for the first time in a decade, despite dealing with injury issues throughout. Those issues reared their ugly head in the playoffs, when the Knicks lost the majority of their starters due to various injuries. One starter that they have not lost is their superstar guard Jalen Brunson.

“That’s what we have each other for. We have a lot of things obviously physically don’t go our way with our team this year. I think our main focus is that, whoever we have out there, regardless of what you’re doing or anything, if you’re out there you’re ready to go, and that’s just been our mindset…What more can you ask for?”

No Quit in New York

Brunson has put the team on his back these playoffs, carrying them to several wins. He was, for the most part, shut down in Game 6, reflecting that he cannot do it all. Despite that, he and the team have maintained a strong mentality among this injury-riddled postseason.

There is no question that the Knicks have become the underdog in these playoffs due to the sheer amount of bodies they have lost. Julius Randle was ruled out before the playoffs due to a dislocated shoulder. Mitchell Robinson was lost due to ankle issues. Bojan Bogdanovic was lost due to foot and wrist issues.

OG Anunoby has been sidelined due to a hamstring strain suffered in Game 3 of this series. And just in Game 6, Josh Hart appeared to suffer an injury, though it is unknown if it is serious or not. It is safe to say that the Knicks have not been blessed with the best luck this postseason, but thanks to the mentality shared by Brunson, they have pushed through.

Bench Players Become Starters

The injuries have forced coach Tom Thibodeau to shorten his rotation, something he has been reluctant to do for most of the season. Precious Achiuwa and then Miles “Deuce” McBride made it into the starting rotation for this series. They would normally be bench players, but have been forced to start out of desperation.

Players such as Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Donte DiVincenzo are technically all players who would better suit the Knicks coming off the bench. They were bench players for the majority of the season when the starters were all healthy, demonstrating how deep the Knicks’ bench and roster truly are. Those players have been forced to start in the playoffs, growing their individual games as a result.

Sunday afternoon will tell whether the Knicks have what it takes to defy the odds, and surmount the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. If they do, their odds will take a further dip when they face the Boston Celtics, but the fact that the Knicks have made it this far alone due to the injuries is worthy of credit in and of itself.