Highlights Jalen Brunson scored 61 points, the second highest in Knicks history after Carmelo Anthony.

Despite Brunson's efforts, the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs 130-126 in overtime.

The Knicks, now 4th in Eastern Conference after losing, face the Oklahoma City Thunder next.

Friday night’s frenzy against the San Antonio Spurs easily became a game of the ages as Brunson and Victor Wembanyama repeatedly exchanged blows. While Brunson would win the point game, Wembanyama and his Spurs would win the overall game in overtime, by a score of 130-126.

Jalen Brunson put up 61 points in the game, along with four rebounds and six assists. He became the first Knick since Carmelo Anthony to put up that amount of points in a game, and is now second in that category all time. Anthony owns the record with 62 in one game, which he accomplished on January 26, 2014 against the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets).

Brunson also shot 53 percent from the field and went 5-13 from three point range. His scoring was crucial as the Knicks saw themselves in a hole in the first half, and fought their way back to take their first lead of the game at 113-112, thanks to Brunson’s scoring. It ultimately would not be enough to secure the victory, however.

Jalen Brunson - 3/29/24 Stats PTS 61 REB 4 AST 6 FG% 53% 3PT 5-13

A couple of missed three pointers ultimately became the difference in the game. Brunson missed those, and had he made one, he would have become the all-time franchise leader in points scored in a game, surpassing Anthony. But the blame shan’t be put on a man who scored over 60 points for his team; the Knicks simply got outplayed in the end.

With this loss, the Knicks move back down to fourth place, as they are a half of a game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, and only 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They wrapped up a stretch against teams under .500, in which they went 3-1 in that span.

The Knicks will face the top dog in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Spurs will spur off against the Golden State Warriors, also on Sunday.