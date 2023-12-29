Highlights Knicks' injuries have forced Jalen Brunson to step up on defense, where he is embracing his defensive responsibilities.

The New York Knicks have been dealt their fair share of injuries this season, particularly to members of their front court. However, this has created the opportunity for franchise star Jalen Brunson to showcase his abilities on the defensive side of the ball, something which NBA journalist Mark Medina believes the 6-foot-2 point-guard is 'embracing'.

As such, the Knicks are still thriving defensively, something Medina attributes to their ‘discipline’, which, in turn, is providing them with the chances to ‘cash in’ on the offensive end of the floor.

Battling injury concerns

Mitchell Robinson out for 2023-24 season

For years, the Knicks have become accustomed to being associated with NBA mediocrity, failing to make the playoffs on seven consecutive occasions between 2014 and 2021, and it wasn’t until the appointment of defensive-minded, Tom Thibodeau, that the franchise saw playoff basketball return to Madison Square Garden.

Earlier on in this 2023-24 campaign, the Knicks looked to be a team that reaching the postseason via an automatic playoff spot, or at least, making the Play-In tournament, for a second consecutive season, was well within their grasp, largely as a result of a healthy and cohesive roster that had been firing on all fronts.

However, after starting center Mitchell Robinson went down with a left ankle injury in New York’s match-up with the Boston Celtics earlier in December, doubts were cast over whether the Knicks still had enough front-court depth to be able to rival their Eastern Conference competition whilst he was sidelined.

Ensuing disaster struck, though, when it was announced by The Athletic’s Shams Charania last week that Robinson, who was in the midst of a breakout year, was set to miss the rest of the season, just one day after back-up center Jericho Sims suffered a right ankle sprain that will also keep him out of the rotation, albeit thought to only be temporarily.

As a result, this left Isaiah Hartenstein as the only recognized center remaining on the roster, one which had already been criticized for being too guard-heavy, with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett the only other front-court specialists on the initial 15-man roster.

Robinson’s news thus prompted the Knicks to bring back center Taj Gibson, who had previously worked with coach Thibodeau when both with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks, on a one-year minimum deal.

The hope is that Gibson will provide some much-needed depth on the block, while the 38-year-old also brings with him veteran experience to a relatively inexperienced Knicks roster.

Currently, the Knicks sit just outside an automatic post-season berth in the Eastern Conference, holding onto the seventh seed with a 17-13 winning record.

Brunson ‘really embracing his defensive responsibilities’

Medina argues that in light of the Knicks’ injury woes, it is their franchise point-guard, Brunson, who has stepped up and 'set the tone' for his teammates through his intensity on both sides of the ball, but on defense in particular.

"Jalen Brunson has really set the tone because he is not just a player that's helping on the offensive end. He's really embracing his defensive responsibilities by being a ballhawk, taking charges, and really showing that kind of effort as far as being communicative on a string.”

Knicks’ can ‘fuel their own offense’ with defensive hustle

With Brunson stepping up in a leadership role on the hardwood, in turn, this has encouraged the defensive intensity of his teammates to do the same, with Medina arguing that by the Knicks frustrating their opposition on defense, and remaining 'very disciplined', they can create their own offense with more transition opportunities.

“When you have that combination of being able to force turnovers without taking too many crazy risks, and being very disciplined in reducing the offensive rebounds on the other end, that can frustrate teams because they're not getting things going offensively, and that can also fuel their own offense because they have a lot more opportunities to cash in on transition.”

Currently, the Knicks' defense ranks 16th overall in the league, demonstrated by their 114.9 defensive rating. On the other hand, they boast a top-10 offense, ninth overall, with a 117.5 offensive rating, leaving them ranked ninth overall in the Association with a net rating of plus-2.6.

New York Knicks - Miscellaneous NBA 2023-24 Season Statistics League Rank Points off turnovers 16.8 16th Second chance points 16.2 3rd Fast break points 14.5 12th Points in the paint 48.5 21st Opposition points off turnovers 15.2 7th Opposition second chance points 12.9 6th Opposition fast break points 14.6 16th Opposition points in the paint 47.0 8th

New York's 72.9 percent defensive rebound percentage, the percentage of available defensive rebounds the team obtains while on the floor, ranks tied-second overall in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, with only the Sacramento Kings (73.3) producing a greater output.

Similarly, they limit their opponents to scoring only 47.0 points per game in the paint, the eighth-best mark in the league.

One of the Knicks' key areas of strength is their ability to score on second chances, averaging a third-best 16.2 second chance points per game, behind the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, highlighting their intensity on the offensive boards in order to create additional offense.

Furthermore, their 33.2 offensive rebound percentage ranks third-highest in the NBA, while their overall 52.5 percent rebound percentage is the best in the Association.

Max-contract worthy Brunson

26.0 PPG, 4.0 REB, 1.1 STL (Career highs)

In only his second season with the New York outfit, Brunson is quickly showcasing why he was awarded a four-year, $104 million deal during the 2022 off-season, and with his current production, it is looking very much to be a steal.

Jalen Brunson - 2023-24 NBA season statistics Points 26.0 Assists 5.9 Rebounds 4.0 Steals 1.1 Field goal % 48.0 Three points field goal % 45.3 True shooting % 59.5

So far, the 27-year-old's season has been full of career-highs, with his 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals all surpassing his previous career tallies.

Furthermore, his efficient 45.3 percent from the three-point line, also a career-best, ranks seventh overall in the NBA among players to have played more than 500-plus minutes this season.

Defensively, though, is where Brunson has arguably taken his biggest leap, and he is currently one of the league's leading punch bags.

Through his first 30 games, the 6-foot-2 guard has drawn 35 offensive fouls this season, including 18 non-charge offensive fouls and 17 charges, an average of 0.57 per game, the second-most in the NBA, with only Tim Hardway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks drawing more on the season (19).

According to The Athletic, Brunson is on course to decimate Anderson Varajao's NBA record of 99 offensive fouls drawn in a single season from 2006-07, with 129, though it must be noted that this statistic only began to be tracked from the 2005-06 season.

With Brunson's defensive intensity, it is hard to think that this isn't infectious to his teammates when sharing the court. How else have they been able to stay within reach of an automatic playoff berth despite the adversity they are facing in regard to missing personnel?

Whether Brunson can continue performing at this level, though, remains to be seen, but if his output last season is anything to go by, then there is a pretty high chance that his play is sustainable for the course of an entire season, and a high-performing Brunson is sure to bring wins to the city of New York.

