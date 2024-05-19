Highlights Boston should comfortably handle either New York or Indiana in the Eastern Conference Finals due to superior talent.

Jalen Brunson is the Knicks' best hope to outplay Tatum and lead an upset against the Celtics.

Brunson's remarkable playoff run may not be enough to overcome the stacked Boston squad.

After dominating their way past the overmatched Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games respectively, the Boston Celtics are sitting at home waiting for the winner of Sunday's New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers Game 7. Whoever emerges triumphant from Madison Square Garden will travel to Beantown on Tuesday to start the Eastern Conference Finals.

While both teams present specific challenges, Boston is by far the most talented team left in the Eastern field and should be able to comfortably survive whoever advances from this classic semifinal series. However, any series can be won or lost regardless of the strength of either team on paper. Just ask the 2004 Los Angeles Lakers or 2011 Heat. Heck, just ask the 2023 Celtics team that lost to the undermanned Heat led by Jimmy Butler despite a massive talent advantage.

Upsets can happen but usually require someone from the other team to be the best player on the floor. Which guy left in the Pacers-Knicks series should inspire the most fear in Boston?

Jalen Brunson Is the Clear Choice

New York's superstar guard is on an all-time great playoff run

Ever since arriving in New York in the summer of 2022, Jalen Brunson has been on a tear to establish himself as a top-three point guard in the NBA. His ascent has been rapid and is reaching its peak during this year's playoffs, as he is currently on one of the greatest postseason runs from a small guard in the history of the league.

Very few players have been dealt as tough of a hand for a playoff run as Brunson is grappling with right now, and even fewer have responded as admirably as he has through two rounds. If Brunson is able to carry the Knicks to a Game 7 win over Indiana to lift his team into the Conference Finals, he will already enter into nearly unprecedented territory for most Herculean efforts by a single player.

Only LeBron James has shouldered more responsibility on his way to Round Three in recent memory than Brunson is right now. Even 21st-century legends like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kobe Bryant were served early playoff demises or missed the playoffs entirely when playing with undermanned rosters during their primes.

Brunson has been spectacular all season long, lifting his production from his first year in New York upon being forced into a bigger role due to several injuries suffered by his teammates. He ranked fifth in points per game and 13th in assists per game in the regular season and has raised his level of play even further in the playoffs.

Brunson's Brilliance Span PPG APG % of Team's Points NBA Rank (PPG/APG) Regular Season 28.7 6.7 25.4% 5th/13th Playoffs 33.7 7.3 30.6% 1st/6th

It is going to take a one-man show at times to overcome Boston's superior roster and slay the 64-win monster, and there is only one player capable of it left in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Brunson is Capable of Outplaying Tatum

NY/IND need to have the best player on the floor to have any hope

As previously mentioned, one main ingredient to an upset victory in an NBA playoff series when one team has a major talent disadvantage is having the best player on the floor every night. Basketball has always been a sport where the best players on both teams have an outsized effect on the outcome because they can control every one of their team's possessions.

Sometimes a superstar player with an alpha-dog mentality can steal the heart of a better opponent by consistently outplaying them down the stretch of games and hitting repeated clutch shots to steal games. This was never more evident than in the 2023 East Finals with this very same Celtics team, when Butler took over the series in Games 1 and 2 by dominating the fourth quarter with big shot after big shot, all the while talking trash to every Boston player. Fans could visibly see the fight of the Celtics leave them as Butler continued destroying their defense and even fell down 3-0 in the series.

Another example of this phenomenon came in the 2011 Finals, where the Heat superteam crumbled in the face of a red-hot Dirk Nowitzki on their way to arguably the most embarrassing Finals defeat in NBA history.

Brunson has a great chance to provide this for New York by outplaying Jayson Tatum. In their nine matchups since Brunson arrived in New York, Tatum has been slightly better and Boston has won five of the nine games. However, despite a 1-4 record, Brunson has outplayed Tatum this year as he ascended to superstardom. In their final two contests, NY's star averaged 36.5 points and 6.5 assists on 54.0% from the field and 50% from three.

Brunson vs. Tatum Year PPG APG TS% Record 2022-23 Brunson 24.0 6.2 59.7% 3-1 2022-23 Tatum 30.1 4.6 60.7% 1-3 2023-24 Brunson 28.7 6.7 59.2% 1-4 2023-24 Tatum 26.9 4.9 60.4% 4-1 2024 Playoffs Brunson 33.7 7.3 54.1% 7-5 2024 Playoffs Tatum 24.3 5.8 56.5% 8-2

Tatum is an unbelievable player in his own right, and maybe too much for Brunson to handle considering the talent gap, but the Villanova product is New York's only chance.

Boston Should Beat Either of These Teams Soundly

Considering the circumstances, the Celtics will be heavy favorites

Regardless of who advances, the Celtics should take care of business if they play their best basketball. Boston boasts a 64-18 regular season record, an 8-2 postseason mark, and the fourth-best net rating in NBA history for a reason: they're stacked with talent and have the best starting five in the league.

Boston's Elite Lineup Player PPG TS% 2024 PPG vs. NY 2024 PPG vs. IND Tatum 26.9 60.4% 26.2 32.5 Brown 23.0 58.0% 19.0 28.4 Porzingis 20.1 64.7% 21.6 12.8 White 15.2 61.1% 12.0 16.0 Holiday 12.5 59.7% 11.6 14.0

The matchups for New York in a potential series would be very difficult, with players like Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo guarding Jaylen Brown and Derrick White for seven games. It gets even worse if Indiana makes it to the Conference Finals, as they lack a great wing defender that can at least match up respectably against Tatum.

However, if Boston has a rooting interest on Sunday, they should be pulling for Indiana simply because if someone is going to upset the Celtics, it would be Jalen Brunson.