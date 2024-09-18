Last season, the New York Knicks looked to be every part of an NBA championship contender, but injuries would play their part in seeing them depart early from the post-season in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With the 2024-24 season just around the corner, they once again looked primed for perhaps an even deeper playoff run, with league insider Mark Medina adamant that they have a bona fide superstar on their hands in J Jalen Brunson .

Knicks Primed for Championship Contention

Constructed their roster to win now

New York has so far been one of the most active teams this past offseason as they have sought to bolster their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season which they enter as one of the top title contenders – something which hasn’t been said about a Knicks team in a very long time.

The blue-collared squad, known for their grit, hustle and 'next man up' mentality, led by head coach Tom Thibodeau , and spearheaded by Jalen Brunson were so close to reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, but a plethora of injuries left them more than short-handed, though they still took their series against the Indiana Pacers to seven games.

They may have lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency – deemed a huge loss to their front-court - after he chose to join last season’s No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder , but they were able to re-sign OG Anunoby for the long-term, signing him to a five-year, $212.5 million deal.

New York Knicks Projected Starting Lineup PG Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges SF OG Anunoby PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Not only that, they were also able to swing a trade with their neighboring rivals, the Brooklyn Nets , in which they acquired Mikal Bridges , who has now rejoined his former Villanova teammates Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo .

Thus, this new-look Knicks line-up is thought to put them on a completely new level, and among the top of the NBA’s best teams entering next season, and has been further cemented by Brunson signing a discounted extension worth four-years, $156.5 million, saving the Knicks approximately $113 million, as the All-Star would have been eligible to negotiate a five-year, $269.1 million deal had he waited a season.

But, in the spirit of wanting to help build a strong contender for years to come, his new deal has provided the Knicks much more financial flexibility, and leaves a lot of excitement and optimism brewing in and around New York, with their roster now considered one of the deepest in the league.

Brunson ‘Sets the Tone’ for His Teammates

Medina disagrees with the rumblings from around the league that Brunson isn’t a superstar talent, and suggests that he will continue to get better, with him setting the tone for his teammates with his work ethic and on-court play.

As it pertains to where this puts the Knicks overall in the NBA landscape, he feels that they have a legitimate chance, along with some other proven teams, though health of these teams by the post-season could scramble the order.

Jalen Brunson is a superstar already. I know that there's been talk about, ‘oh, he's not a superstar. He's a 1a star’. No, he's a superstar. And he even though he's short, he's a gamer, he's a great scorer, he's a great play banker, he plays through injuries, he has a great work ethic, he sets the tone, and he's just going to continue to get better. So where, where do I rank them as far as title contenders - Boston and Oklahoma City are the favorites. And then under that Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Denver, Minnesota and New York, are almost tied for third place. They have a legitimate chance because of their roster, but then it's obviously going to come down to which teams are healthiest, and maybe that eliminates some of those other contenders mentioned.”

Numbers Certainly Suggest Superstardom

Ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring last season (28.7 PPG)

Since Brunson joined the Knicks back in 2022 free agency, he has gone from strength-to-strength, and has become the face of the team.

Last season was by far his best season in the NBA, though, where during the regular season, he led the Knicks with 28.7 points per contest shooting at a 47.9 percent clip from the field, and 40.1 percent from behind the three-point line, while he also led the team with 6.7 dishes per game, which created 17.6 points per night.

This would help him lead the Knicks to their first 50-plus season wins since the 2012-13 season, all the way back in the Carmelo Anthony era.

Jalen Brunson2023-24 Regular Season vs. Playoffs Scoring Stats Statistic Regular Season Playoffs PPG 28.7 32.4 FG% 47.9 41.4 3P% 40.1 31.0

Furthermore, in the post-season, despite not being fully healthy himself, the 28-year-old had no choice but to step up once again with the season-ending injuries to that of his teammate Julius Randle , where he almost single-handedly willed his team, averaging 32.4 points shooting at 44.0 percent from the field, while he also averaged 7.5 dimes per contest, accounting for 18.8 points created.

As such, he would finish the season finishing fifth in league MVP voting, and made the All-Star team for the very first time in his career, showcasing that he is very much on the verge of superstardom, if not there already.

There's even a case to be made that he could be a dark horse candidate for the coveted MVP award next season, should he continue on an upward trajectory in his production, though it is also thought that his numbers may not jump out as much on paper due to the depth around him going forward.

Nonetheless, Brunson has played his way into the conversation about being one of the NBA's newest superstars on the block, and with that, the Knicks can finally call themselves true championship contenders after what feels like an endless cycle of mediocrity and forever of waiting.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.