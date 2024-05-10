Highlights Jalen Brunson overcame a foot injury to lead his New York Knicks to a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers.

OG Anunoby is sidelined with a hamstring strain, adding to the Knicks' injury troubles.

Brunson's ability to fight through injury and fatigue could prove crucial to the Knicks' playoff success.

Hearts were in mouths when Jalen Brunson exited the court in the first quarter of game two of the series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers after suffering what appeared to look like a foot injury, though he would later return in the second half to help the Knicks take a 2-0 series lead.

With the series now moving over to Indiana, NBA insider Mark Medina is adamant that the All-Star guard will try to ‘fight through’ any lingering injury and/or fatigue, with him expected to go through warm-ups as he seeks to try and play.

Injury Troubles Continue

New York will be without OG Anunoby indefinitely

After overcoming the Pacers in a narrow 121-117 win in game one of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final bout, the Knicks were looking to double their lead and keep their home court advantage intact by winning at Madison Square Garden once again.

However, fear was struck when Jalen Brunson was forced to exit the court with 3:47 left in the first quarter with what appeared to look like a foot injury.

The Knicks guard has been the ‘X Factor’ for the majority of their playoff run so far, so his return to the court after the second half was a much welcomed one, and he would will his team to a 130-121 victory, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.

However, Brunson wasn’t the only player to miss time in the game with injury, with OG Anunoby – who has excelled since arriving in New York mid-season – clutching at his hamstring after attempting a transition lay-up with four minutes left on the clock in the third quarter. He would not return.

It was later announced that the 26-year-old forward had suffered a hamstring strain, officially ruling him out of game three, and likely even longer in another big loss for New York’s starting lineup.

Anunoby joins All-Star power forward Julius Randle, who had season-ending shoulder surgery, and center Mitchell Robinson, who was ruled out for 6-8 weeks with a stress injury in his left ankle that he picked up in the Knicks’ first-round series win over the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the Knicks with a severely depleted front-court.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Season On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 122.6 114.1 DRTG 100.9 115.0 NRTG 21.7 -0.9 EFG% 57.5 52.6 PIE 60.0 48.4

The Knicks’ rotation was already stretched at 6–7 players, and now there are even fewer bench options available to head coach Tom Thibodeau as they enter game three looking to be inches closer to wrapping up the series and moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals, with Brunson’s availability, in particular, now looking more pivotal than ever.

Brunson Has To 'Play Through' His 'Heavy Workload'

Medina believes that as long as Brunson is able to play, he will fight through any fatigue or injury he is dealing with, making the right tactical adjustments along the way in order to play to his strengths.

“Brunson has had such a heavy workload, but I think that he's going to fight through it. It was telling that when he was going through his shooting slump at the beginning of the playoffs, he just said he's got to be more poised. He didn't blame it on fatigue, he didn’t blame it on getting all the double teams and everyone's physicality. He just has to play through that and make tactical adjustments. So, as long as he's aggressive, and he's knowing when to score, when to pass, he'll be fine.”

Brunson Has 'Trained His Body To Go Full Throttle'

Second on the Knicks roster in minutes played - 42.3 MPG

Medina delves into Brunson’s training regimen more, stating that he conditions his body well enough so that he is able to play long minutes that playoff basketball often requires, while off the court, he does the right things to ensure his body recovers.

“One of the good things about him is he knows how to play through a lot of minutes. He conditions his body well, and he takes care of himself well with off data recovery, and that allows him to always be aggressive. So he's not used to having a rest. The good thing is he's trained his body so that he's ready to go full throttle, so that he’s not going to have to rest moving forward. So never discount injuries or fatigue, but I think that he'll be able to fight through it.”

Despite missing the entire second quarter, Brunson bounced back to finish game two with a team-high 29 points at a 61.1 percent shooting clip, and 50.0 percent from the three-point line, going 3-for-6, as well as dishing out five assists.

Jalen Brunson - 2023-24 Post-Season Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drives 17.0 50.0 Catch-and-Shoot 2.3 60.0 Pull-Up 15.3 40.4

While New York's biggest star's 2023-24 post-season campaign got off to a slow start, Brunson came alive in game three of New York's first-round series against the Sixers, exploding for 39 points on 13-for-27 shooting, and hasn't looked back since, going on to score 40 points over the next four games.

Entering game three of the Pacers series, with Brunson expected to try and play, the guard is averaging 35.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists, knocking down his shots at a rate of 45.7 percent from the field.

His points tally is almost double that of second-leading scorer, Josh Hart, who is averaging a career-high 18.0 points per contest in a team-leading 46.8 minutes per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jalen Brunson already has more playoff points (591) than Carmelo Anthony did for the Knicks in seven seasons (589). It took Brunson just two seasons.

Having to create most of his own shots, it comes as little surprise that 82.9 percent of Brunson's two-point made attempts come unassisted, while, from distance, he relies more on his teammates to feed him the ball, with 38.9 percent of his three-point makes coming unassisted.

Whether Brunson will be able to play much of a role in game three is still yet to be determined, but with a glaring hole in the roster with all of their injury concerns, his play could once again determine the outcome of this series, and New York's entire playoff run.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.