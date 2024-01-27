Highlights Jalen Carter had a strong rookie season, making an immediate impact on the Eagles defense with 6 sacks and 33 tackles.

Carter's physical dominance and pass-rushing skills translated seamlessly from college to the NFL.

Carter has the potential to be an All-Pro player but needs to improve his consistency against the run.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Jalen Carter ninth overall in the 2023 Draft. Despite being viewed by some as a generational talent, Carter slid in the draft due to off-the-field concerns.

While other teams were wary of Carter’s background, the Eagles jumped at the opportunity to select such a prospect, trading up a spot to ensure Carter would end up in Philadelphia.

There was a lot of hype surrounding both Carter and the Eagles entering the 2023 season. Here is his rookie season in review.

Jalen Carter's rookie numbers

Carter made an immediate impact on the Eagles defense

Before Aaron Donald took the league by storm, defensive tackle was a largely uncelebrated position in the modern NFL. Most tackles make their money by filling gaps and drawing attention away from others rather than making plays on the ball themselves.

Carter was an exception to this early on in his rookie season, serving as one of the team’s most dependable pass rushers. He recorded 3.5 sacks in his first five contests and lived in the offensive backfield.

Had Carter continued to play at this level for the entire 17-game season, he would have had a chance at making an All-Pro team. However, his production took a nose dive to end the year along with the rest of the defense, which is why Vic Fangio has been brought in as the new DC to right the ship.

He logged two sacks in his final eight games and finished the year with 33 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Still, Carter was a premier pass rusher for the position, finishing tied for seventh in total pressures and fourth in pass rush win rate according to PFF. Carter was rather pedestrian against the run, but his prowess against the pass more than compensated for it.

The eye test

Carter showed his physical dominance as a rookie

Carter’s early rookie film felt like an extension of his Georgia tape. The power, explosiveness, and violence that made him so potent at the collegiate level have all translated seamlessly to the NFL.

Like his production, Carter’s dominance on film tapered off toward the end of the year. He was still a solid player, but his presence wasn’t as easily felt. There were games, such as Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, where Carter was essentially a non-factor.

In Carter’s defense, the Eagles’ defensive unit as a whole took a massive step back in 2023. Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had their sack numbers drop dramatically, and the team didn’t have strong enough coverage to overcome that lack of pressure. They finished in the bottom five in nearly every defensive metric imaginable over the season's final six games.

Eagles 2023 Defensive Collapse Weeks 13-18 Category Eagles Rank Points/Game 30.3 31st Total Yards/Game 383.8 30th Pass Yards/Game 247.2 28th Rush Yards/Game 136.7 29th Yards/Play 6.0 29th Sacks 11 28th Takeaways 4 T-26th 1st Downs/Game 22.0 30th

The thought process entering 2023 was that the Eagles had such a strong roster that they wouldn’t be overly reliant on any of their rookies. That ended up not being the case. Carter was arguably the team’s best defensive lineman throughout the season, and once he started to fade, Philadelphia didn’t have the firepower to make up for it.

Areas for improvement

Carter is a couple of tweaks away from becoming an All-Pro

Generally, pass rushing is more valuable than run stopping for defensive linemen. With that said, the best defensive tackles can do both at a high level. There were several instances on film where Carter got moved around by opposing linemen with surprising ease, especially considering his massive 6'3", 314-pound frame.

Whether this was a product of poor effort or execution on Carter’s part, he needs to be more consistent against the run going forward.

As far as his overall play goes, it’s hard to be too critical of Carter, given how he performed in his first year in the league. The only reason many fans were disappointed with his play to close the season was because of how great he was over the first couple of months.

It’s not as if he became a liability down the stretch. He simply went from playing at a borderline All-Pro level to playing good-but-not-great football down the stretch. He was still ranked as the 19th-best interior defensive lineman against the run by PFF, with 69.4 run defense grade.

The verdict

Carter lived up to the pre-draft hype

There aren’t many silver linings to the Eagles' catastrophic end to the 2023 season. The team collapsed when it mattered most, and there are serious questions pertaining to the coaching staff and roster, the former of which is already receiving a major overhaul.

Still, it’s difficult not to be excited by the potential Carter possesses. He excelled as a pass rusher from the opening week and was a solid run defender too. Further, he has the tools to continue to improve in the coming years.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds Player Odds Jalen Carter -700 Will Anderson +375 Devon Witherspoon +5000 Brian Branch +6600 Joey Porter Jr. +8000

Carter will likely win Defensive Rookie of the Year—though Houston's Will Anderson Jr. has made the race interesting—which is no easy feat for an interior lineman, and he is viewed as one of the best young players in the game today. As previously mentioned, Carter’s fall in the draft had nothing to do with his talent.

It was widely believed that he had the traits to be the best defensive tackle in football during the pre-draft process. Only time will tell if he can meet those lofty expectations, but one year in, it feels plausible.

