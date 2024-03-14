Highlights Jalen Duren led the Pistons' to a big win over the Raptors with his third 20-and-20 game of the season.

Duren's breakout season has showcased significant improvement in scoring, rebounding, and assists.

He became the first player in Pistons history with a 20-and-20 before turning 21, proving his immense skill and potential.

The Detroit Pistons have not had much to look forward to this year, but the breakout of Jalen Duren has been one of the positives to spawn from this season.

For the first time in nearly two years, the Pistons have won three of their last four games. Wednesday night’s 113-104 win against the Toronto Raptors was their third win in four games, and Duren had much to do with that victory. He put up a career-high 23 rebounds while shooting a staggering 89 percent from the floor.

Duren notched his second 20-20-5 game this season, and his third 20-and-20 game this season, the most of any player in the NBA. The only other players with two 20-and-20 games this season are Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

“I just wanted to get us a win, honestly. We've talked a lot about running hard through the tape and finishing this year strong.” – Jalen Duren on his performance

Key to Recent Success for the Pistons

Duren’s breakout season has been a key to Detroit’s turn in form

In addition to his 23 rebounds, Duren scored 24 points in Wednesday’s game, the most of any Pistons player. He was second in the entire game only to Immanuel Quickley of the Raptors, who put up 25.

He was key in the Pistons’ comeback effort which saw them erase a 16-point deficit which they had faced in the second quarter. This allowed them to win their third of four games for the first time in 145 games.

Now, thanks to Duren’s efforts, the Pistons have won a quarter of their total games this season in the last week. Their 12-53 record does not bode well, but it is no longer the worst in the league – the Washington Wizards’ 11-54 record takes that cake.

Breakout Season for Duren

Duren has put his name on the map at only 20 years of age

It has not only been Wednesday’s game, however. In his second season, Duren has broken out, taking the league by storm. He is averaging 13.8 points per game, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season, and all of those marks are significantly better than last year, his rookie season.

In that season, the aforementioned figures stood at a modest 9.1 points per game, 8.9 rebounds, and only 1.1 assists. At only 20 years old, he has improved leaps and bounds for a Detroit team who needs anything they can get out of their young stars.

Jalen Duran - NBA Year-by-Year Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 9.1 13.8 RPG 8.9 11.7 APG 1.1 2.6 FG% 64.8 62.9

This season, Duren became the first player in franchise history to record a 20-and-20 game prior to his 21st birthday, which is a testament to his sheer skill and potential. Back in October, the Pistons exercised their team option to extend Duren’s contract for an additional year, a decision which is appearing to pay off right about now.

Not only can Duren put up insane numbers, but he can do so in a quick manner. In Wednesday’s game against the Raptors, he recorded his 20-and-20 in the first 30 minutes of the game. He became the first player to notch a 20-and-20 in under 30 minutes since Clint Capela in 2018.

The Pistons are a young team in the midst of a long and painful rebuild, which has not gone their way this season. But it is undeniable that one of the bright spots this year has been Duren.

His career is still extremely young, but he is putting up all of his highs this season, breaking his previous records. For the Pistons, and for Duren, if he continues to produce at this level, the sky may very well be the limit.