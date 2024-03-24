Highlights With easier matchups and more space to attack, Jalen Green has flourished, averaging over 28 points in March.

Lineup changes and increased spacing have allowed Green to elevate his game and shoot 77% in the restricted area.

As Green becomes the primary option, his confidence and efficiency have soared, putting the Rockets in a strong position for a play-in run.

Jalen Green has been on fire. He's averaged just under 28 points on 51 percent shooting during the month of March. During this stretch, the Houston Rockets have achieved eleven wins, surpassing their win total from the previous two months combined. The Rockets are now one and a half games behind the Golden State Warriors for the final Play-In seed.

So what happened? The first reason can be attributed to the Rockets' easy schedule. During the team's strong run of form, they've played the San Antonio Spurs twice, the Washington Wizards twice, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Utah Jazz, and the Chicago Bulls.

All of these teams find themselves in the bottom ten in defensive rating, which means opposing players, like Green, have easier scoring opportunities, and a higher chance of getting hot. The second reason for Green's individual rise in play seems to stem from a lineup change. With Alperen Sengun out of the lineup due to injury, Green has been able to flourish like never before.

Although Sengun is still, without a doubt, the Rockets' most impactful player, his absence has allowed Green to elevate his game to a level he's never seen before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jalen Green is one of only four players with over 300 total points in the month of March, joining Kevin Durant, Luka Dončić and Jayson Tatum.

More Space for the Rockets to Attack

Green is shooting 77 percent in the restricted area over his last five games

One of the issues that prevented Green from finding any offensive consistency for the larger part of the season was the lack of spacing in the lineup. Green is an extremely quick player, and excels when he's able to use his speed and athleticism to get to the rim. However, with Sengun in the lineup, it meant that a big body was always present in the interior, which also meant the presence of an opposing rim protector.

This made it difficult for Green to attack the rim, because a nearby big would frequently be in position to collapse or help from the weak side. Less space to attack means that Green has to settle for more tough mid-range shots.

However, since Sengun's absence due to injury, the Rockets have been able to increase their spacing by utilizing Jabari Smith Jr. as a stretch five. This allows more room for Green to comfortably operate and lets him capitalize on the open space with his agility.

Look at how much space exists in the possession below. Here, Green is able to fake out Alex Caruso to get a running start to the rim. Also, notice the position of the opposing center, Nikola Vucevic. He starts off the possession by manning the paint, but gets dragged to the corner to cover Smith Jr. Since he needs to cover his man, he's no longer in position to stop the drive.

During his last five games, Green has been shooting nearly 77 percent from the restricted area, over 16 percent higher than his season average of 61 percent. And these easy shots are a necessity for a streaky player like Green. Being able to establish a rhythm gives Green the confidence to hit tough jumpers like this.

As the number one option now, Green is getting to dictate the offense and find the shots that he likes. This newfound confidence has made him both more dangerous and efficient than ever. He's averaging more points and shooting better from the field on more field goal attempts.

Jalen Green - 2023-24 Stats Splits Stat Season Averages Last Five Averages Points 19.5 34.4 FGA 16.0 21.6 FG% 42.6 56.5 3PA 7.1 10.8 3PT% 33.6 50.0

However, being hot isn't anything new for Green. He's shown glimpses of this potential before in the past. His problem was being able to perform well consistently. This is the hottest he's ever been over a long stretch of games, but he can't get comfortable just yet, considering the Rockets have the eleventh toughest remaining schedule ahead of them.

"I've had runs where I get hot and then cool down. The main goal is just to keep building on the hot streaks and be as consistent as possible. Even when I'm not scoring the ball well, just getting guys involved, playing defense, stuff like that." – Jalen Green

As the Rockets are gearing up for a potential play-in run, and looking ahead to the future, they still need to figure out how to maximize their roster. Head coach Ime Udoka is going to have to figure out how to utilize both Sengun and Green together. If he's able to do so, the young duo might just be the newest threat to an already competitive western conference.