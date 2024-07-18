Highlights The Houston Rockets look poised for a playoff return with young stars like Jalen Green & Alperen Şengün.

As it stands, there is uncertainty around whether the Rockets will sign Green to a long-term extension due to inconsistent performance.

Despite rumors linking them with Kevin Durant, the Rockets are focused on securing young talent, avoiding drastic changes for aging stars.

The Houston Rockets have seemingly built a roster that is on the cusp of becoming a playoff team, narrowly missing out on the final Play-In tournament spot last season after a flurry of wins down the stretch, though appearing to run out of steam when it mattered most.

But while they have some young talent such as Alperen Sengün and Jalen Green , league insider Mark Medina argues that the latter has only shown ‘flashes’ of what he is capable of, with his inconsistent play a potential reason as to why the Rockets aren’t yet ready to commit to a long-term extension for the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Rockets May Have Lift Off

Look poised to reenter the playoff stratosphere once again

Four years. It’s been four years since the Rockets were last in the playoffs and won at least their first-round series. Since then, they have been a team stuck in what seemed an endless cycle of rebuilding, simultaneously being chained to the lower end of the Western Conference standings.

But, after a season in which they came ever so close to knocking the Golden State Warriors out of Play-In Tournament contention, though they seemingly ran out of gas right near the end of the regular season, there are reasons to be optimistic over their chances in the 2024-25 campaign.

This is because they have two young up-and-coming stars in Alperen Şengün, who is slowly but surely putting his name in the conversation with some of the league’s most established bigs like Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic , and Jalen Green, who is one of the best finishers in the NBA on the roster, while they also have the veteran experience of Dillon Brooks and 2019 NBA champion, Fred VanVleet .

Not only that – albeit still perhaps too early to tell – they may have hit the jackpot with their 2024 draft lottery selection, with Reed Sheppard already an early contender for this season’s Rookie of the Year award after some impressive outings in the Summer League, despite it being expected that he will mostly come off the bench in his rookie year.

Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün - 2023-24 Two-Man Lineup Category Statistic PTS 61.6 REB 23.7 AST 14.5 FG% 47.3 3P% 36.4 +/- 0.4

There were talks earlier on in the summer that the Rockets were preparing to be aggressive in their pursuit of a star, specifically listing 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant as a target, with rumors circulating that suggested they were even considering using Şengün to try and swing a deal.

Though, having spent a couple of years building a young core through the draft, it made little sense for them to entirely blow that up for an aging star with an injury history of late, and those rumors were quickly put to bed due to his age, though that didn’t rule out the possibility of them being aggressive in the market for players such as Zion Williamson and Devin Booker further down the line.

What makes this more interesting is that despite both Şengün and Green being extension-eligible, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic, it is not expected that Houston will offer either one of them a max contract prior to the start of the 2024-25 season – perhaps somewhat of a shock, especially for Şengün who has proven he is the real deal – and should things stay as they are, both players will enter next year’s off-season as restricted free agents.

Rockets Should ‘Secure Their Young Guys’ for the Future

Medina poses one potential reason as to why the Rockets have not yet offered a long-term extension to Green is due to his inconsistent performances over the last season, and that they may be using a looming extension as a motivation for him to step up his game to another level.

Furthermore, in regard to potential off-season moves, the journalist holds the view that Houston won’t do anything drastic in terms of giving up a large chunk of their depth for an already established elite All-Star caliber player, especially not an aging star like Durant.

“In Jalen Green's case, there is a wait and see approach. He's shown flashes of his potential, but it's not always there consistently. And, they can use this a carrot that they can dangle in front of him to see if that'll bring out the best in him, as well as just seeing how he can develop with another year. But I think when you're looking at Houston's situation, I'd be very surprised if they're in a position to make a dramatic move. We'll have to see what happens with Kevin Durant. But Phoenix has maintained that they're not trading Durant, and even if Durant was available, as efficient as he is, as great of a player as he is, you're going to be giving up a lot of cap space and depth to get him. So with that, I think the best play is for them to secure their young guys and deal with everything else after that. But that's their thought process.”

Does Green Have Star-Potential?

Undeniable ceiling, but has taken some steps back from the 2022-23 season

The 2023-24 campaign once again showed Green's scoring prowess, in which his 19.6 points per game was good enough to make him the second-leading scorer on the Rockets behind Şengün (21.1), though the 22-year-old did play all 82 games of the regular season, while the Turkish center played in only 63 contests.

He also contributed 5.2 rebounds, a career-high, and 3.5 assists.

Jalen Green - Stifled Improvements Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 17.3 22.1 19.6 RPG 3.4 3.7 5.2 APG 2.6 3.7 3.5 FG% 42.6 41.6 42.3 3P% 34.3 33.8 33.2 +/- -7.7 -5.9 0.4

However, he did suffer some drop off in his shooting efficiency from that of his sophomore season, though that fluctuated by range, where he also saw some improvements in some varying areas of the court.

For example, last season, his efficiency was much improved when taking shots closer, less than 8 feet, to the basket, where he converted on his 6.1 attempts at a rate of 54.9 percent, compared to the 50.6 percent on 6.9 attempts he shot at the season prior.

But when he stepped out a bit further from the basket, he actually fared worse than the 2022-23 campaign, where he shot 43.8 percent on his 1.9 field goal attempts per game from between 8–16 feet, to only 35.0 percent from 1.2 attempts in the 2023-24 season.

While he showed slightly marked improvements in his shooting from 16–24 feet, shooting 41.5 percent last season, up from 36.8 percent the season prior, he once again suffered a setback in his efficiency outside the perimeter, going from 34.1 percent accuracy on his 7.2 attempts to 33.5 percent on 7.3 attempts last time out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jalen Green led the NBA in +/- in March. His plus-155 was higher than Derrick White (plus-136) and Jayson Tatum (plus-135) of the Boston Celtics.

With these inconsistencies in his shooting, and not really demonstrating any marked upward trajectory in the development of his all-around game, it is evident why there is some element of doubt over the Rockets' hesitance to commit long-term to him as an integral piece to the franchise going forward.

Should he not be signed to the max rookie extension that he is eligible for, maybe the Rockets will consider using this season as a make-or-break on whether he can further showcase that his NBA ceiling is high which may sway them to stick with him for the long-term, or whether to ultimately go in a different direction moving forward.

This will be a situation to monitor closely, for sure.

