Highlights The Western Conference playoffs feature a big three of Nuggets, Thunder, and Timberwolves, with tight seeding battles below.

The Houston Rockets, led by Jalen Green, are on fire, challenging the Warriors for the final Play-In spot in the West.

Green's improved efficiency and hot streak could see the Rockets knocking the Warriors out of the postseason.

This year's Western Conference Playoffs feature a front-loaded big three of the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Behind them are several teams grappling for seeding, with teams trying to stay afloat and avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The Play-In presently features a lineup of future Hall of Famers in LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, but Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in serious danger of missing the tournament entirely, thanks to the meteoric rise of the Houston Rockets.

Despite missing Alperen Sengun, the Rockets are on fire, winning all eight of their last games after dispatching the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Fred VanVleet posted a historical stat line, but Houston firmly belongs to Jalen Green.

Behind Green's five-game averages of 34.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and a remarkably efficient 50 percent from three and 56.4 percent from the floor, the Houston Rockets are only one and a half games behind the Warriors for the final spot in the West's Play-In Tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jalen Green has scored 40 points twice in the last three games, the only two times he has this season.

Jalen Green Has Arrived

The third-year player is living up to the hype that got him drafted second overall in 2021

Jalen Green has gained a reputation as an inefficient volume scorer who doesn't play defense, and his numbers usually back that up. While he is capable of getting blisteringly hot, he tends to take more shots than he should and was one of the most inefficient scorers in the game.

As of late, he's shown Rockets' fans why he was selected second overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, and he's been one of the best players in the league when the Rockets need him most.

Jalen Green's Shooting Splits Year FG% 3PT% eFG% 2021-22 42.6% 34.3% 50.8% 2022-23 41.6% 33.8% 48.5% 2023-24 42.1% 32.7% 49.3%

Green's accomplishments propelled him to be named the Western Conference Player of the Week. The Rockets are only a game and a half behind the Warriors, and the Warriors are not nearly as hot as Houston is. The Rockets have won nine of the last ten, whereas the Warriors have gone 4-6 in that span.

A postseason without Stephen Curry is a nightmare situation for the NBA, but the young, savvy, and smartly-led Rockets are making some noise out West, and they could easily supplant the Warriors as the last team invited to the postseason.

If the Rockets do make the Play-In, it will be win-or-go-home, but for the hottest team in basketball, there's really no situation they'd rather be in.