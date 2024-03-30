Highlights Jalen Green leads the Houston Rockets in scoring, proving as a dominant player in a winning streak, averaging 30.5 PPG.

Green's performance post-All-Star break solidified him as a top-scoring option, efficient with an increased three-point percentage.

Jalen Green, along with injured center Sengun, are vital for the Rockets' success; Green's strong play overshadowed past rookie seasons.

The Houston Rockets have the league's longest active win streak at 11 and a large reason is because of guard Jalen Green.

Despite losing emerging center Alperen Sengun for the last several games with a right ankle sprain, the Rockets sit one game behind the 10th seed and final Play-In spot. The young Rockets have found a spark lately, propelling them to a winning record of 38-35, one game behind the Golden State Warriors, largely thanks to Green.

With a unique combination of length and explosiveness, Green is ready to turn his highlight plays into a regular occurrence. Like the rest of his team, Green is young. But his resume shows he is ready to step into the spotlight and remain there for the foreseeable future.

Not as Green as Before

Jalen Green entered his third season with a lot to prove

Winners of 13 of their last 14 games, Green has been a significant reason why the Rockets have succeeded. Out of those 13 games, Green led the Rockets in scoring in 10 of them.

Jalen Green Over the Past Week Opponent Points Rebounds 3 Pt FG% UTA 34 9 36.4% OKC 37 10 63.3% POR 27 6 33.3% UTA 41 4 63.3%

But has Green done enough to emerge as the primary option on this young Rockets team? Has he done enough to take over play-making duties from center Alperen Sengun?

Green has never had an issue with standing out. He earned multiple junior FIBA championships in high school and finished out his senior year with All-American honors.

He proceeded to set the precedent of high school players joining the G-League by being the first player to do so when he joined the G-League Ignite where he averaged 17.9 points per game.

The experience Green gained by playing in the G-League is similar to that of an international player; playing against other pros and within a pro scheme, experience, and development can be gained that could not be found in college basketball.

That experience translated to 17.3 points per game as a rookie and first-team All-Rookie honors in 2023.

However, even a strong rookie season wasn't enough to earn Green the role as the first option heading into his third season. Before the All-Star break, Green averaged 18 points per game, just barely an improvement from his rookie season and a decrease from the 22.1-point average he posted in his second season.

But time off may be exactly what Green needed as he returned from the week-long All-Star break as one of the more explosive offensive options in the league. With the injury to Sengun, it will be needed.

Since the break, Green is averaging 25.7 points per game. He is taking more shots, yes, but Green is also shooting at a more efficient rate since the break, increasing his three-point percentage from 30.7 to 40.8.

Houston Is Ready To Win Now

Jalen Green Has Shown He is Ready to Lead

Although Green has shown his ability to dominate since the break, his play over the past ten games shows what his true potential can be.

Averaging 30.5 points per game over the last ten games, Green has replaced Sengun as the primary scoring option of the Rockets.

Jalen Green Over the Last 10 Games Category Last 10 Games Regular Season PPG 30.5 20.0 Rebounds per Game 7.1 5.1 Assists per Game 4.0 3.4 FG% 49.0% 42.8%

In the Rockets' most recent game against the Utah Jazz, Green's scoring helped propel his team to an early run in the third quarter. He scored five of the team's first six baskets in the third quarter. Green would go on to score 20 out of 26 points the team accumulated in the quarter. A pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter from Green would serve as the nails in the coffin to secure the Rockets' 11th straight win.

Sengun is still playing exceptional basketball for the youthful Rockets. The six-eleven center is averaging 21.1 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game. He is a piece to include during a rebuild and his five assists per game he averages for the season shows the play-making ability sought after in today's big men.

But the emergence of Green has justified the Rockets spending a second overall pick on the G League wing. And based on the scoring output of Green, more significant accolades may await him in the future.

The Rockets have only lost one game since the injury to Sengun. Green was forced to become a primary option and, as a result, the Rockets have become the hottest team in the league.