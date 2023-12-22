Highlights Jalen Green's transition to the NBA has been inconsistent, with a noticeable slump in December, raising concerns about his role in the Rockets' evolving strategy.

Despite his struggles, Green has shown improvement on the defensive end and has the potential to be a key figure in the Rockets' lineup.

Green's performance on the road has been a weak spot, with lower field goal percentages and fewer scoring opportunities compared to when he plays at home.

As the 2023-24 NBA season progresses, the Houston Rockets are in the midst of a transformative journey, finally exiting their rebuilding phase and trying to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

At the heart of this transition is Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, whose journey from a heralded rookie to a key figure in the Rockets' lineup has been a focal point of scrutiny.

Despite showing flashes of brilliance in his sophomore year, Green's current season has been marred by inconsistencies, particularly in away games and a noticeable slump in December, raising concerns about his role in the team's evolving strategy.

Although the Rockets had hoped that the arrivals of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, along with head coach Ime Udoka, would usher in an era of mentorship from veterans to youth, Green has had a difficult time getting used to the new regime.

The 21-year-old's struggles, both in terms of offensive efficiency and adaptability to the new system, have hindered the Rockets of late, but his improvement on the defensive end, shows he's still focused on being better in any way he can.

Green's development in Houston has been slow, but promising

A combined 42-122 record for the last two seasons

When Green joined the Rockets, the team was deep in the throes of a rebuild. The franchise handed him the keys to their offense and surrounded him with a young, inexperienced squad that boasted a noticeable absence of veterans. From the outset, Green had been thrust into a central, high-responsibility role.

Jalen Green - Single Season Statistics Years Points Rebounds Assists Field goal % Three-point field goal % 2021-22 17.3 3.4 2.6 42.6 34.3 2022-23 22.1 3.7 3.7 41.6 33.8 2023-24 17.4 4.4 3.2 40.1 32.9

In his first two seasons, the Rockets recorded a combined tally of 42 wins and 122 losses, but despite the struggles, Green emerged as a bright spot.

Averaging 22.1 points per game in his sophomore season, he showcased his innate scoring ability, something that scouts had long predicted in his G-League days. His raw talent, uber-athleticism, and scoring flair were evident, though the team's overall standing and lack of veteran support posed challenges to his development and efficiency.

Houston finally holds a winning record

2023-24 Rockets net rating: 2.7

Thanks to VanVleet, Brooks, and Udoka, the Rockets have finally gained some experienced leadership and are playing the best basketball in Houston since James Harden's departure.

Under Udoka's guidance, the Rockets, who won't likely be very active on the trade market, have embraced a more disciplined approach, translating into a commendable 13-12 start to the season. Their youth and bench are performing well, as Alperen Sengun has taken a massive leap forward as a scorer, passer, and defender, while forward Jabari Smith Jr. is connecting on more shots from deep than his rookie season.

Houston Rockets – 2023-24 Scoring Leaders Players Points Field goal % Alperen Sengun 19.7 52.9 Fred VanVleet 17.7 39.7 Jalen Green 17.4 40.1 Dillon Brooks 14.2 48.3

Even Green, whose third season has been marred by inconsistencies, has seen a few excellent games, including his Nov. 8 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers where he put up 28 points on 73.3 percent shooting.

Green's ability to score isn't in question, but his efficiency can vary from great to disastrous. Just two games after his elite showing against the Lakers, Green netted nine points on a putrid 7.7 percent shooting.

The shooting guard's inconsistencies haven't quite been the downfall of the Rockets, especially considering the bulk of the team is still so young, but he'll need to step up moving forward if the Rockets want to have a chance at making the playoffs.

Green struggles on the road

2023-24 Road game statistics: 16.0 PPG, 38.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT%

As the Houston Rockets navigate through the 2023-24 season, Green's inconsistencies have become increasingly evident, particularly when the team is on the road. This season, the team's road record stands at 2-10, a stark contrast to their 11-2 record at home.

Although the team's statistics for both home and away games are somewhat similar, the Rockets' inability to rebound and shoot consistently from deep has hurt them. Green, though fairly incapable of changing the game with his rebounding, is struggling more with scoring on the road.

Jalen Green – 2023-24 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field goals attempted Field goal % Restricted Area 97 57.7 In the Paint (Non-RA) 57 38.6 Mid-Range 59 30.5 Above the Break 3 127 32.3

Not only is his field goal percentage on the road (38.4) worse than it is at home (41.4), but he's also drawing fewer fouls, and consequently, getting to the line less often, showing his tendency to become more timid when he's not in Houston. During away games, Green averages 13.7 field goal attempts and 4.3 free throw attempts, compared to the 15.2 and 5.2 he attempts at home.

Green's most successful outings this season have been characterized by his willingness to drive aggressively to the basket. In contrast, games where he has relied more on long jump shots, showing less inclination to attack the rim, have generally seen him struggle. This pattern suggests that Green's effectiveness is closely tied to his offensive aggressiveness, especially in terms of drawing fouls and creating scoring opportunities closer to the basket.

Jalen Green's December woes

Monthly statistics: 13.3 PPG, 34.2 FG%, 26.5 3PT%

December has proven to be a challenging month for Green, who's seen his points per game, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and plus-minus all take a nasty fall.

Green's 13.3 field goal attempts per game in the final month of 2023 are good for third on his team, but he's simply not making his shots. He's gotten worse in the restricted area, converting only 48.7 percent of his shots there, and he can't seem to draw any fouls either; he's attempting 3.6 free throws a game, down from 5.8 in November.

Even when he tries to shake things up by trying his luck from deep, he can't connect on those shots either. Green only makes 26.7 percent of his shots attempted between 16–24 feet, and 27.1 percent of ones from beyond 24 feet.

Green's layup could simply be hitting a rough spot in the season, but his inability to put together a consistent jump shot, especially with the volume of shots he's putting up, has hindered the Rockets' offense mightily in December.

Jalen Green - Month-To-Month Statistics Categories November December Points 20.0 13.7 Field Goal Percentage 43.8 34.2 Free Throw Attempts 5.8 3.6 Three Point Percentage 37.5 26.5

Under the tutelage of Udoka, Green has the chance to put his struggles behind him in the new year. Although cold streaks happen, the Rockets will absolutely need more from their most coveted draft pick in years as they hunt for a playoff spot.

Whether that means taking fewer shots and waiting for easier opportunities to arise, it could pay dividends to the Rockets, who are still looking for a go-to scorer. Green was supposed to fill those shoes, but progress isn't linear, and they'll have to adapt to his shooting woes this year.

The rest of the Rockets have also seen their fair share of struggles, so placing the blame solely on Green would be misguided, but he's not able to take the reins of the offense just yet. Luckily for him, the leash is far from being short and Udoka will likely exercise more patience as Green searches to break out of his slump.