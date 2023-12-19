Highlights Jalen Hurts will play for the Eagles on MNF despite being marked as questionable due to illness earlier in the week.

Hurts' presence as the starting quarterback increases the team's chances of bouncing back from two straight losses on the road.

The Eagles and Seahawks are both looking to win tonight with different playoff implications for each.

After being marked with a questionable tag earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten word that quarterback Jalen Hurts will be able to play on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With two losses in the past two weeks, the Eagles will look to bounce on the road, and that task becomes more feasible with their star QB under center.

Hurts missed practice on Saturday due to an illness that worsened overnight, and could still be dealing with symptoms in tonight's contest. However, once he was cleared to play, it was decided he would be starting.

Hurts has started all 13 games this season, throwing for 3,192 yards with 31 total touchdowns on the year. Should he be unable to finish the game due to symptoms, backup Marcus Mariota will step in under center.

The Eagles are neck and neck with the San Francisco 49ers in the race to claim the top seed in the NFC and a win tonight would keep them on pace with their rivals.

For 6-7 Seattle, a win tonight would keep them right in the thick of the NFC Wild Card race, while a loss would likely end their season for good. Thankfully for them, their own starting QB, Geno Smith, who was also questionable to play, will make his return from a groin injury that kept him out of the team's Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 PM EST.

Source: Ian Rapoport

