Highlights Jalen Hurts is questionable for the Eagles' Monday night game due to an illness that has worsened.

Hurts has been a key player for the Eagles this season, and his absence could significantly impact their chances of winning.

Despite the setback, the Eagles still have a chance to win the NFC East if they win their remaining games.

The Philadelphia Eagles will only go as far as Jalen Hurts will take them as they attempt to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

But Nick Sirianni may have to be without his superstar signal-caller for Philadelphia's Monday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

And that's not what the Eagles need right now, as they're engaged in a battle for the NFC East with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Hurts is questionable for the Eagles' Monday night matchup with the Seahawks

The NFL MVP runner-up was downgraded after his illness worsened

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not practicing with the team on Saturday due to illness, the details of which have not been reported, Hurts was listed as healthy and expected to play in the Eagles' Week 15 showdown with the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

On Sunday, however, it was reported that Hurts' condition had worsened overnight, leading the Eagles to downgrade his status to questionable. Multiple outlets also reported that last year's NFL MVP runner-up was traveling to Seattle separately to avoid getting any of his teammates sick.

Hurts has started all 13 games for Philadelphia this season and has again put himself in the MVP conversation, completing 66.5% of his passes for 3,192 yards with 19 touchdowns, also adding 460 yards and 12 scores on the ground during the Eagles' 10-3 start.

If Hurts is unable to go, Sirianni will turn to veteran Marcus Mariota, whose only appearance this season came during the Eagles' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago. Mariota completed two of three passes for 16 yards in the 42-19 defeat.

The Philly-Seattle matchup may end up being the battle of the backups as the Seahawks may have to start Drew Lock for the second straight week as regular starter Geno Smith is questionable himself with a groin injury.

Hurts' illness comes at the worst possible time for the Eagles

Philadelphia really can't afford a third straight loss

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts' illness really couldn't have come at a worse time for Philadelphia.

Coming off the aforementioned loss to the 49ers, the Eagles fell from first place in the NFC East last week after taking a 20-point loss to the Cowboys.

The good news for the reigning NFC champs is that they still control their own destiny as it pertains to winning the division for a second straight season.

Despite the Cowboys, who are also 10-3, currently owning the tiebreaker thanks to an extra win within the division, the Eagles would still take the NFC East if they win their final four games, even if Dallas does the same.

It also helps that Philly had the easiest remaining schedule in the league heading into Week 15 based on opponents' winning percentage.

Week Date Opponent 15 Monday, December 18 at Seattle Seahawks 16 Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants 17 Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals 18 Sunday, January 7 at New York Giants

Given how hot Dallas has been, any loss for the Eagles could be crucial as it pertains to their overall standing in the NFC playoff race. So having Hurts out of the lineup against Seattle obviously isn't ideal at the moment.

All eyes and ears will be on the Eagles on Monday as the NFL world awaits the next update.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.