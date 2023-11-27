Highlights Jalen Hurts is the current favorite to win NFL MVP, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 10-1 record, the best in the league.

Hurts showcased his incredible skills in the Eagles' comeback win against the Bills, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns and running for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts made NFL history with his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, becoming the first quarterback ever to achieve this in three consecutive seasons.

A season ago, Jalen Hurts finished second in the NFL MVP vote behind Patrick Mahomes, to whom he also lost in the Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles took a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an instant classic. And now, two-thirds of the way through the 2023 NFL season, it seems the two may very well battle it out for both titles once again.

Only once during the Super Bowl era have the same two teams clashed for the Lombardi Trophy two years in a row, those being the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills following the 1992 and 1993 campaigns. But the Eagles (10-1) and Chiefs (8-3) seemed destined to become the second pair of squads to do so.

Following last week's Super Bowl rematch between the two powerhouses, which the Eagles won with a late comeback, Mahomes and Hurts were tied for the best odds to win NFL MVP.

But after Hurts engineered yet another incredible come-from-behind victory in overtime against the Bills on Sunday, during which he made a little NFL history, he's deservedly now the odds-on favorite.

Jalen Hurts made NFL history during the Eagles' comeback win over the Bills

Simply put, Hurts was incredible in the Eagles' wild comeback win over Buffalo, which was arguably the best game of this 2023 season thus far.

As a passer, the 25-year-old wasn't overly accurate, as he completed just 58.1% of his passes. But that can undoubtedly be attributed to the cold, rainy weather at Lincoln Financial Field. Nevertheless, he still threw for 200 yards with three touchdowns against just one interception.

As a rusher, Hurts, as usual, did plenty of damage in that department as well, running for 65 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns, the second of which ended the game with 2:31 remaining in overtime. And while he'd undoubtedly say the second was more important, which it was, the first gave him his own piece of NFL history.

With his one-yard score on another edition of the Brotherly Shove in the opening quarter, Hurts recorded his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. And in doing so, he became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 10 rushing TDs in three consecutive seasons. Cam Newton also had three seasons in which he achieved the feat, but not consecutively.

Hurts is the current favorite to win NFL MVP

It's no secret that the NFL MVP is often awarded to the quarterback of the team with the league's best record. And as it stands now, that's Jalen Hurts.

At 10-1, the Eagles own the best record in the league, and Hurts is obviously one of the main reasons why. Yes, the interception total is a little high at 10. But they certainly haven't hindered things much.

Otherwise, he's completed a career-high 67.6% of his passes for 2,697 yards with 18 touchdowns and has added another 410 yards and 11 scores on the ground. To put things in perspective, Hurts is just four shy of the 22 touchdowns he threw a season ago and just two scores shy of the 13 rushing TDs he posted in 2022.

Yes, Patrick Mahomes is having yet another MVP-caliber season in Kansas City. And Lamar Jackson is right there in the mix to claim the award for a second time as well. Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott could also stake their respective claims.

But according to BetMGM, Hurts is currently the favorite to win his first NFL MVP.

STANDING PLAYER TEAM NFL MVP ODDS 1 Jalen Hurts, QB Philadelphia Eagles +200 2 Patrick Mahomes, QB Kansas City Chiefs +350 3 Lamar Jackson, QB Baltimore Ravens +500 T4 Tua Tagovailoa, QB Miami Dolphins +600 T4 Dak Prescott, QB Dallas Cowboys +600

There's obviously plenty of football left to play, and the Eagles have a tough three-game stretch coming up with battles against the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Seattle Seahawks. Their last three aren't nearly as difficult as they've still got two games to play against the rival New York Giants with the Arizona Cardinals in between.

One would think the Eagles would go 4-2 at the very worst, which would give them a 14-3 record and likely the top seed in the NFC. Again, that's the worst-case scenario. As they've already beaten several of the league's top-tier teams, Philly could just as easily win out and go 16-1.

Either way, if Jalen Hurts continues to play at the level he has, and the Eagles finish with the NFL's best record, he won't finish second in the MVP voting this time around.

