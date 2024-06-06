Highlights Jalen Hurts faces another offensive system change under Kellen Moore.

Entering his fourth season as the Phildaelphia Eagles' starter, QB Jalen Hurts is prepared to learn yet another offense.

Since 2020, consecutive seasons with the same play-caller have been hard to come by for Hurts. Doug Pederson and Press Taylor ran the offense during Hurts' rookie season in 2020. Shane Steichen called plays for Nick Sirianni in 2021-2022. Brian Johnson took over as offensive coordinator last season.

This year, Kellen Moore is stripping everything down to the studs. Given Hurts' college background, this isn't unfamiliar territory.

Hurts spoke of the changes during mandatory minicamp, stating that Kellen Moore's system is '95% new' compared to the previous scheme.

“This whole offseason has been about learning... You get to a point where you feel comfortable with this, but that time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on, but right now it’s been a lot of new inventory — the majority of it, probably 95 percent of it being new, it’s just been that process. And it’s been a fun process because you get to see what works for other people. The number of coaches I’ve had since I’ve been here, I’ve taken in a lot of new knowledge and new understanding.”

Moore has proven success as a play-caller in the NFL, most notably in Dallas, where his offenses ranked top-five in scoring, yards per game, and third-down conversion percentage -- all areas the Eagles struggled in last season.

Jalen Hurts Looking To Return To MVP Form

Disjointed offense led to a decline in performance from Hurts

One year removed from an MVP-caliber season, Hurts took a statistical dip across the board in 2023.

Jalen Hurts Stats (2022 & 2023) Category 2022 Rank 2023 Rank Completion % 66.5 10th 65.4 15th Passing yards 3,701 10th 3,858 14th Touchdowns 22 10th 23 14th Interceptions 6 28th 15 3rd Passer rating 101.5 4th 89.1 20th

Hurts, who was banged up for much of the season, threw for more yards and touchdowns, but that was a result of playing from behind in most instances. Moore's primary goal is to give Hurts more freedom at the line of scrimmage with pre-snap reads.

"We want to give the QB tools and the ability to make the adjustments necessary at the line of scrimmage while also trying to keep it as clean and concise so he can play fast."

After beginning the 2023 campaign 10-1, the Eagles lost six of their final seven games, including a blowout Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, It was obvious that changes were necessary. That's why the Eagles let go of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson after just one season and brought in Moore, who only lasted one season with the Chargers, but did experience some success with the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.

So far, Moore has liked what he's seen from Hurts in the offseason.

"We want them to have the ability to make the adjustments necessary, but we can't dilute it to the point that he's got 500 million things that he can potentially do at the line of scrimmage and now we're not all on the same page. A lot of times the QB note is what it is, but it's also making sure all 11 are tied to what the adjustments are. Jalen's been phenomenal. I'm excited about building that process with him."

Philadelphia is hoping a rebuilt offense featuring Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and newly signed Saquon Barkley will propel them back into Super Bowl contention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jalen Hurts owns the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 15.

