For the last few seasons, the Atlanta Hawks have unfortunately been the standard for mediocrity. Franchise point guard Trae Young remains an All-Star talent, but injuries and overall inconsistencies have delegated the Hawks to the 10th seed in 2023-24.

As Atlanta fights for a low playoff seed yet again, it's worth considering how long the team will continue to build around Young and backcourt mate, Dejounte Murray. With the stacked 2025 NBA Draft a little over a year away, this summer might be the perfect time for Atlanta to initiate a full roster reconstruction.

To maximize the potential of their franchise, breakout forward Jalen Johnson should be the centerpiece of the team. In year three, Johnson has emerged as an extremely versatile threat - he's putting up career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists. One of the frontrunners to win Most Improved Player, Johnson has the style to handle a heavier workload down the line. If the Hawks wish to eventually return to contention, it's worth exploring how elite Johnson can become.

Young will miss multiple weeks with a hand injury and Johnson hurt himself on Wednesday night, the Hawks' playoff hopes are dwindling, but Johnson poses a chance for the Hawks to propel their rebuild if they opt to start from scratch.

Johnson Plays a Versatile Brand of Basketball

Johnson is top four on the Hawks in points, rebounds, and assists per game

The best way to define Johnson's game is, "efficiency met with a dominant, versatile disposition" - he does everything very well. After an injury-plagued rookie campaign, Johnson started to impress the coaching staff with his defensive effort, well-rounded play, and transition scoring as a sophomore.

After the Hawks dealt John Collins to the Utah Jazz last summer, there was finally an opening for more minutes. Before the year began, it was unclear whether Coach Quin Snyder would go with Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, or De'Andre Hunter to replace the departed Collins in the lineup. After Hunter suffered an early season injury, Johnson proved to be a seamless fit with the rest of the group.

Jalen Johnson Stats • Season-by-Season Season MPG PPG RPG APG FG% 2021-22 5.5 2.4 1.2 0.1 53.7% 2022-23 14.9 5.6 4.0 1.2 49.1% 2023-24 34.3 15.9 8.7 3.4 52.2%

He hasn't looked back since. A few months later, Johnson is among the leaderboards in every relevant statistical category for the Hawks. He works well next to Young - Johnson gets easy chances on the break but also loves to attack off the dribble with floaters and hard drives to the rim.

His outside game is still on the rise, but he has doubled his attempts and improved his accuracy from a year ago. Overall, Johnson's ability to remain efficient despite a huge uptick in responsibility shows promise. His skill set as an inside-out scorer, rim runner, defender, and distributor (at 6'9), is the prototype for modern-day star players.

Potential All-Star in 2025?

Johnson (22 yrs. old) is the fourth-youngest player on the roster

Johnson is at the center of a core that also features AJ Griffin, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kobe Bufkin and is a nice prospect for Atlanta to consider. His game can grow alongside each of them in the short term while the team evaluates the roster and continues to add surrounding pieces.

Johnson's third-year leap indicates he's ready to evolve as a team leader. He's willing to get his teammates involved and plays an efficient brand of basketball that is backed by an incredible work ethic. Coming out of Duke in 2021, Johnson's upside and natural talent made him a top-20 pick despite only playing 13 games with the Blue Devils in his lone season in Durham.

Notable Atlanta Hawks Aged 25 and Under • 2023-24 Stats Player Age MPG PPG RPG APG FG% Trae Young 25 36.5 26.4 2.7 10.8 42.6% Saddiq Bey 24 32.6 13.7 6.5 1.5 42.1% Onyeka Okongwu 23 25.8 10.2 7.0 1.3 61.0% Jalen Johnson 22 34.3 15.9 8.7 3.4 52.2% Kobe Bufkin 20 9.9 3.7 1.6 1.7 35.1%

Though his standout athleticism and raw abilities got him to the league, Johnson's development has pushed him to the next level. His passing acumen is the most underrated aspect of what Johnson brings to the table. Johnson had difficulty making select reads in the past, but this season he's turned it into a bright spot.

Perhaps Atlanta will opt to build around both Johnson and Young. With Johnson's recent emergence into the spotlight, the pair hasn't yet had a chance to showcase what they can do as a 1-2 punch. An option could be to trade Murray for draft capital in 2025 and bank on Johnson and Young turning into a top 10-12 duo in the league at some point. Whichever direction the Hawks ultimately decide to take, Johnson has definitively proven he should be at the forefront.

It isn't a guarantee for any late-lottery or mid-first-round pick to reach star distinction. The ones who break through normally possess a level of willpower that most other, similarly talented players don't. For Johnson to bide his team yet fully take advantage of his opportunity when it came, shows he's prepared to take another leap next season (and beyond). A year from now, it's not impossible to fathom Johnson as a first-time all-star and one of the most versatile, hybrid wings in the game.