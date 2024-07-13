Highlights Jalen Johnson should be a cornerstone for the Atlanta Hawks moving forward.

Last season was not particularly memorable for Atlanta Hawks fans. Atlanta had an uneven start, injuries didn’t help, and the Hawks just couldn’t find enough of a rhythm for stretches of games to have a real shot at making noise.

The Hawks did end up landing the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, when they took Zaccharie Risacher, so that could pay dividends from a lackluster season.

Overall, though, it’s apparent that the Hawks are in a retooling stage, after they traded Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young has continually been mentioned in trade rumors.

But, no matter what transpired in the situation with Young, something that jumped out as a positive from last season for Atlanta pertained to the play of a young forward/big wing, in Jalen Johnson . Johnson burst onto the scene with ample playing time last year, and in the process, he looked to be a player that should be one of Atlanta’s priorities from here.

Johnson Should Be One of Hawks' Pillars Moving Forward

After his minutes increased some in his second season where he showed flashes, Johnson was one of the biggest bright spots for Atlanta in his third year.

In the 2023-24 campaign, he averaged 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest, and his minutes-share jumped to 33.9 per game. His true shooting rate was 58.4 percent, and he converted 35.5 percent of his three-point tries. An ankle injury limited his availability in the closing stretch of last season, but when he was out there, he was still making things happen, and for the season in general, he made quite an impact for Atlanta.

He took a leap with his shot creation, showcased a point-forward feel, and was so dynamic in the open floor game.

On the offensive end, Johnson’s workload clearly increased, and to his credit, he took advantage and showed that he can make things happen there often.

After demonstrating shot creation chops at times in his second year, Johnson was able to regularly create for himself as a driver and connective player last season.

Johnson's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stats PTS 16.0 2PT% 57.4% eFG% 56.2% AST 3.6 TO 1.8

He was getting to the paint from decisive drives, and Johnson’s burst, vertical power, and body control led to him filling it up on the interior. He had 9.7 paint points per contest in 2023-24, and he made 67.6 percent of his shot attempts in the restricted area, per NBA.com’s shooting data.

Johnson was able to leverage his athleticism and quickness into generating quality looks near the basket often, and whether it’s from attacking closeouts after the catch, or from him initiating in early or mid-clock, he’s tough to contain when going downhill. His finishing above the rim is a constant within the set offense and in the transition game, either originally as the ball-handler or when filling as a cutter.

His downhill attacking and rim pressure will be the bread and butter for Johnson offensively, but he also displayed catch-and-shoot growth last season, and as aforementioned, he is a legitimate playmaker as a forward/bigger wing.

Johnson hit 35.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc last season, nearly all of which came via the catch-and-shoot variety. The volume for him on those looks was not high, at 3.6 per outing, but mixing in those looks will only make him more capable as a finisher inside the arc.

From there, Johnson averaged 3.6 assists per contest last season and placed in the 83rd percentile in assist rate among bigs, per Cleaning The Glass. Johnson would classify more so as a forward/bigger wing, in fairness.

No matter how one wants to slice it, though, Johnson's vision and passing feel make him such an intriguing player, and that's something that can carry forward in years ahead.

He's surely a grab-and-go threat after defensive rebounds, where he makes good decisions in odd-man situations or the secondary break, and in set offense, he can initiate ball swings off a live dribble with both hands and is even a viable lob thrower and/or interior feeding forward. Johnson is an unselfish player who can make a variety of passes, and his vision at 6-foot-8 makes a difference in that aspect, too.

One shouldn't discount what Johnson can provide on the other end, however.

Johnson demonstrated how he can be an impactful defensive player in his second season in spurts, and he carried that forward as a playmaker there. He was a bright spot for Atlanta on that end of the court, even despite Atlanta's struggles as an overall group on defense.

Johnson moves well to stay in front of wings and forwards, and he can more than hold his own in switchouts with other perimeter options. He's more than capable on-ball in space and doesn't concede angles easily.

From a help perspective, Johnson is a legitimate shot blocking presence on defense, too, and reads out plays well for a young player.

He can regularly anticipate shots near the interior and can swat away shots with his timing, athleticism, and active hands. Last season, Johnson had 0.8 blocks per game, to go with a block rate of 2.2 percent, and he had a steal clip of 1.3 per 36 minutes.

Last but not least, one can't discount his effect on games as a glass cleaner. Johnson had 8.7 rebounds per contest last season, and as he continues to get more experience, he should only get better in that aspect with his timing and positional feel, which should help the transition game.

While Atlanta has a ways to go as a unit on that end overall, Johnson is one of the players who can help turn them around. And regardless of what potentially plays out involving the aforementioned Young, involving trade rumors, Johnson looks to be an ascending player that would be logical for the Hawks to want around in years ahead.

Johnson, who turns 23 in December, is a true two-way player who can affect games in a number of ways, and last season should give him tons of confidence moving forward.