CF Montreal have acquired center back Jalen Neal in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Neal will sign a new contract at Montréal, sources add. Neal's previous contract was set to expire next winter. The Galaxy will retain a sell-on clause.

Neal, 21, is a product of the LA Galaxy's academy and is viewed among the best young defenders in MLS. He made 46 first team appearances with the Galaxy, winning MLS Cup this year for his hometown team.

The young defender has six caps with the USMNT.

CF Montréal are in the midst of a rebuild, with a ton of roster spots and salary cap flexibility available. The club have routinely found success in the trade market in MLS, adding the likes of Djordje Mihailovic, Alistair Johnston, Caden Clark, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, George Campbell and more from within the league in recent years. Mihailovic and Johnston were transferred to European clubs for big money.

The Galaxy are busy updating their roster for the title defense. Sean Davis was acquired in a trade with Nashville in exchange for MLS Cup MVP Gaston Brugman.