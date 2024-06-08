Highlights Jalen Ramsey praises new Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver's coaching abilities without comparing him to Vic Fangio.

Miami's defense shifts drastically under Weaver, with a more personalized approach for Ramsey.

Ramsey is excited to return to shadowing top receivers and making an impact on defense.

Jalen Ramsey declined to join the chorus of Miami Dolphins comparing new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to the Philadelphia Eagles-bound Vic Fangio:

I’m not going to compare them. I’m not going to sit here and do that. Y’all can do that on your own, but I think (Weaver is) a great coach. I think he’s a good hire. I think he’ll put guys in position to do really good things and show their whole skill sets. That’s fun ... it makes the game fun.

How Fangio fares in Philly and what Weaver brings to Miami will undoubtedly be a storyline all year. There’s a multitude of factors for both teams, but in the end, the score will be settled by which defense performs better. Subplots aside, Ramsey’s looking forward to challenging the league’s top wide receivers one-on-one again.

Ramsey Looking Forward to Marquee Matchups in 2024

Dolphins face a tough road to back up even tougher talk

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Ramsey’s safety partner, Jevon Holland, wasn’t as diplomatic when contrasting Weaver to Fangio:

A complete 180. It’s the fact that he’s a good person that makes a difference.

Taking character judgments out of it, Miami’s defense will drastically shift from Fangio’s two-high safeties that rotate after the snap or cover six with minimal blitzes. In 2023, Ramsey lined up as the right outside corner 83% of the time, by far the highest of his career.

With the Los Angeles Rams, he shadowed the other team’s best receiver while also being a physical presence closer to the line of scrimmage. It sounds like he’s eager to return to those roots:

Those are things that I’ve done throughout my whole career besides last year. Last year was the only time I didn’t follow and only stayed on one side of the field. So last year was kind of a different year for me rather than this being different. This is like back to what I do, back to where I thrive and made impact and have a lot of fun playing the game.

Only against the New York Jets’ Garrett Wilson did Ramsey consistently line up against their opponents' number one receiver. Weaver will need Miami’s versatile All-Pro at his absolute peak after the Dolphins' defense lost DT Christian Wilkins, CB Xavien Howard, and LB Jerome Baker.

Those salary cap casualties starkly contrast with the Eagles' heavily investing in high draft picks and cap space to improve on 2023’s moribund performance. It will be fun to see who wins the war of words this upcoming season.

