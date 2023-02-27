The Detroit Lions are emerging as early contenders to make a run at Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jalen Ramsey has established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the league in recent years, winning three All-Pro awards as a result of 452 combined tackles in the regular season, 92 pass deflections, 19 interceptions and 6 forced fumbles, both with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he helped win the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

So when reports start to emerge that the Rams might be looking to trade him this summer, possibly due to financial reasons, but there might be other reasons involved as well, then it’s only natural that teams are going to start being linked to him.

And it appears as though there is one team out there that are emerging as early candidates to make a deal for the 28-year-old, and it’s a team very much on the come up after what can only be described as a troubling couple of years in the National Football League.

Jalen Ramsey set to go from LaLa Land to Motown?

The Detroit Lions are a team who made a massive improvement last season under head coach Dan Campbell, going from 3 wins in 2021 all the way up to 9 wins in 2022 and very nearly sneaking into the playoffs (and would have done on the last day if other results had gone their way).

That change was largely led by their offense, as they went from 25th in yards and 22nd in points to 5th in yards and 4th in points, but on defense they still struggled as they ranked 31st in yards and 29th in points in 2021, then followed it up by finishing 28th in points and 32nd in yards, so it’s pretty clear that they need some help.

And speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter (quoted by Bleacher Report), Jeremy Fowler pointed out that there are a number of rumblings around the league to suggest that Campbell’s team might be in the running to pick up Ramsey this offseason.

Now, Jalen Ramsey. This could be a hot market on the trade front. The Rams are talking calls here, so I've talked to some teams this weekend to see what's going on here and the Detroit Lions come up fairly often. It's just a reasonable potential fit because Brad Holmes, the GM there, was with the Rams for a long time, he knows Ramsey's game, they need cornerback help. They've been sort of a build through the draft team, but could be one to watch.

With his skillset, he would certainly start to get the Detroit defense humming a little bit better moving forward, and that might just be what they need to make that jump into the playoffs. What makes the move more likely, is that the Lions have draft capital to use up thanks to their trade with the Rams a few years ago between Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

So certainly a team to keep your eye on moving forward in the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes.