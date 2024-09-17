Key Takeaways Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony have the talent and potential to make statements next season for the Orlando Magic.

Suggs' efficient shooting and upside as a playmaker will be key for Orlando.

Anthony has a chance to shine off the Magic bench and contend for the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Orlando Magic have fielded one of the NBA 's largest collections of young talent for several seasons running, and that finally paid off in 2023-24 with their first playoff berth since the 2019-20 campaign. Now that their roster is reaching maturation, the Magic need one of their point guards to make their presence felt next season in order for the franchise to truly be in the mix with the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

When examining Orlando's roster, they have the tools to be competitive as is. They are led by 2024 All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero . The Duke University product has shown improvement in each of his two seasons in the league, and could be primed to average 25 points per game in 2024-25 should his career trajectory continue on its current trend.

Franz Wagner is a skilled and sizable scorer who himself could be on the precipice of an All-Star-worthy campaign next time out. Orlando's offseason signing of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives the Magic a proven two-time champion and an elite 3-and-D option at the shooting guard slot.

Gary Harris offers much of the same behind Caldwell-Pope on their depth chart. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has a robust rotation at center that includes floor-spacing big man Wendell Carter Jr., all-around talent Moritz Wagner, and Goga Bitadze, who brings size and a soft touch around the rim off their bench.

Thus, the Magic will need another player to step up and give Banchero and Wagner All-Star-caliber production. Both of their floor generals, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, have the gifts to do exactly that. But will one of them find their groove next time out? Here's what the future may hold for both hoopers.

Can Jalen Suggs Take the Next Step?

Suggs needs to elevate his game next season

Suggs is going to be the Magic's starting point guard next season. He earned that role last year, even when Orlando still had longtime starter Markelle Fultz in town. Now that the depth chart has opened up, the 23-year-old will have free rein to crack 30 minutes a night and do damage on the offensive end as the Magic's primary decision maker.

Suggs already made it through his drive phase last season, where he picked up All-Defensive Second Team honors. Now, he'll need to hit his stride and accelerate as a scorer, which the signs say can happen as soon as the upcoming campaign.

The Gonzaga product's 12.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season were the eighth-most among all scorers who attempted less than 10 field goals per game. That speaks volume considering how efficient he was as a scorer last season.

Jalen Suggs' Shooting Efficiency Numbers in 2023-24 FG% 47.1% 3PT% 39.7% FT% 75.6% EFG% 57.8%

More so, Suggs will need to improve his profile as a distributor, and he has the ability to do so. Suggs put up 4.4 dimes as a rookie in 2021-22. He only saw 0.2 more minutes last season than in his debut campaign, yet his numbers dipped to 2.7 APG. That's more in large part due to the emergence of Banchero and Wagner as playmakers at the forward spots.

Nonetheless, look for Suggs to see the opposite effect next time out with an increased opportunity at point. The Minnesota native did not rank in the top-20 among starting point guards league wide as a result of his 15 percent assist percentage.

Additionally, every other player who sported an assist percentage between 15 and 16 percent were all front court players, save Brooklyn Nets star Cam Thomas and Chicago Bulls shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Thus, whether it's pride, onus, or a a little bit of both, Suggs will have the ingredients necessary to fuel himself toward being a more potent scorer and distributor next season.

If Suggs can give Orlando 17 points, six-to-seven assists and continue being a premier perimeter defender in the Association, that should give the Magic a good chance to compete among the top teams in the East. That kind of productivity would likely also earn him some All-Star votes. It's more than doable for him.

Cole Anthony Can Provide Scoring Spark Off the Bench

Will Cole Anthony's production match his talent level in 2024-25?

Suggs is not the only Magic point guard who may have something to say next season. Anthony is an uber-athletic point guard who deserves to be known for more than that, and he is in position to contend for the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year award if he does work behind Suggs in the rotation. The North Carolina product's numbers were eerily similar to Suggs' last time out.

Though he'll likely see less minutes than Suggs in 2024-25 and battle for staggered minutes at backup shooting guard with Caldwell-Pope and Harris, the story for Anthony will be what he does in the time he sees on the floor. The Oregon native's field goal and three-point percentages looked a little something like this over the course of his first four years in the Association.

Cole Anthony's Volume and Efficiency Peripherals By Season Season PPG FGA FG% 3PM 3PT% 2020-21 12.9 11.7 39.7% 1.2 33.7% 2021-22 16.3 14 39.1% 2.0 33.8% 2022-23 13.0 10.2 45.4% 1.3 36.4% 2023-24 11.6 9.4 43.5% 1.1 33.8%

Those in the basketball world who want to see Anthony ball out would be thrilled to see the incoming fifth-year point guard get his field goal clip north of 46 percent, and his three-point percentage north of 36 percent. Should Anthony be able to muster up even the lower end of that projection at 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from downtown, with identical minutes, usage rate and field goal attempts, he could see his numbers rise considerably.

Anthony is already dynamic in the open court, confident running half-court sets, and adept at scoring from every zone on the court. Now, the jury will be out on how dominant he can be off the bench and how much he will assert himself as a score-first point guard, if that's the route he chooses to continue on in his career.

In theory, all he has to do is convert at the same volume that he did in 2021-22 -- 5.5 FGM, 2.0 3PM and 3.3 FTM -- while taking less attempts, to put up a comparable stat line in the ballpark of 16 PPG and 5 APG. This production and efficiency would position him to give reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid and the rest of the field a run for their money, and the Magic a chance to make a run at the Eastern Conference crown next time out.