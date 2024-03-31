Highlights Jalen Suggs showcases both exceptional offense and a standout defense that has propelled the Magic's success.

Suggs' defensive prowess, with impressive stats, has elevated the entire team's defensive performance.

The Magic boast the top defensive rating thanks to Suggs and fellow teammates, all contributing to a formidable defense unit.

Jalen Suggs has been a main cog in the terrific 2023-24 campaign for the Orlando Magic. Surrounded by a lineup of young talent, Suggs has stood out from the pack by being a defensive machine, and has certainly made a case for himself making the All-Defensive Team this year.

Normally, players that shine in defense often lack in offense, but this is not the case for Suggs. His shooting has drastically improved from last season, as he is now shooting 39.5 percent from the three point range, as opposed to 32.7 percent last year and only 21.5 percent in his rookie year.

Suggs has demonstrated his clear ability to improve, both offensively and defensively, but defensively he has been in another realm. He is one of only four players in the NBA this season to have over 150 deflections, over 40 loose balls recovered, and over five charges drawn (with the others being Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, Herbert Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls).

Defensive Stats Padded

Suggs ranks towards the top of the league in numerous defensive categories

Suggs’ excellence in the aforementioned category has allowed the Magic to rank top 15 in loose balls recovered, as well as top 10 in both deflections and charges drawn. His elite defense has brought up a team who already features top defenders, up even further.

Jalen Suggs features the third-best defensive field goal percentage in close games, at 23.1 percent. These moments are calculated when defenders are the closest to a shot within either the final three minutes of regulation, or overtime, and Suggs has guarded 13 of these shots this season.

“First-team all-defense, that’s what that looks like. He’s the head of the snake. He’s the first one on defense: As he’s picking up full court, getting to the basketball, that back line is making sure they’re protecting him, sticking to our principles and knowing what we’re capable of doing, but he starts it all off. His energy, his enthusiasm, it just carries over from him and onto the next guy.” –Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Suggs’ defense

On a basic level, Suggs is averaging 1.6 steals per game, and he is extremely good at pressuring opposing players who handle the ball up the court. He has done this in 375 separate instances, and in those, the ball handler ended up committing a turnover 33 times, the second most in the NBA behind De’Aaron Fox.

Defense on a Team Level

Suggs is just one elite defender on a team full of them

The defensive prowess of Suggs has only been able to be amplified by his teammates, as the Magic possess an elite defense in addition to Suggs. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero also feature great defense, Jonathan Isaac features arguably just as good if not better defense than Suggs (although he will be unable to make the All-Defensive Team due to falling short of the 65 games played requirement).

Jalen Suggs - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category DFGM DFGA DFG% FREQ% FG% DIFF% Overall 4.7 10.1 46.9 100 46.9 -0.1 3PT 1.4 3.6 37.4 35.6 37.4 0.0 2PT 3.4 6.5 52.1 64.4 53.7 -1.6 < 6 Ft 2.1 3.8 55.6 37.4 62.2 -6.6 < 10 Ft 2.5 4.8 53.5 47.0 58.0 -4.5 > 15 Ft 1.7 4.3 38.7 42.5 38.2 0.5

Even Cole Anthony has featured great defense. Both he and Suggs are in the top 25 in forcing opposing handlers to pass the ball instead of shoot. This plays into the Magic’s excellence at forcing turnovers and preventing opposing teams from having a high three point percentage against them.

It is therefore no surprise that the Orlando Magic have the second best defensive rating in the league this season, at 111.3. Jalen Suggs has been the leader of a stellar defense, and in all likelihood, has cemented his case to be part of the NBA All-Defense Team.