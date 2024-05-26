Highlights Jalen Tolbert is impressing at OTAs and may secure the Cowboys' #3 receiver spot.

Tolbert's college success and promising NFL traits make him a potential breakout player.

His confidence, rapport with Dak, and support from teammates suggest a bright future in Dallas.

There's finally some good news for the Cowboys coming out of Dallas in an offseason that most would call unsuccessful at best. As per ESPN's Todd Archer, former third round pick Jalen Tolbert has the inside track for the #3 receiver spot, and he seems to be taking advantage of the opportunity so far in OTAs.

Tolbert has spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys after being selected in the third round of the 2022 draft. He's had some trouble moving up the Cowboys' depth chart, with CeeDee Lamb entrenched as the 'Boys' no.1 target and Brandin Cooks having joined the team last year.

However, the Cowboys had to let several players walk this offseason, so there's now an opportunity for Tolbert to get some more looks in the offense.

Related Cowboys Expecting a 'Big Jump' From Depth WRs in 2024 The Cowboys have some questions regarding their depth at receiver, and they hope some of them can take the next step in 2024.

Jalen Tolbert Getting More Looks From His Coach and Quarterback

The Cowboys young receiver has made others take notice with a strong offseason

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After releasing Michael Gallup earlier in the offseason, many thought the Cowboys would look to upgrade the position, but they did no such thing. Instead, Mike McCarthy is looking to Tolbert to step up and fill the role of third receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

So far, McCarthy is impressed with the third-year receiver out of South Alabama, and the head coach thinks Tolbert's confidence will only help the former third round pick:

"He's taken leaps and bounds in that area. I think anything that's consistent in this game, the more confident that the individual is, his physicality, his urgency, the understanding of detail, the competitiveness, vastly increases. He's always been a very bright young man."

McCarthy isn't the only person singing the praises of Tolbert. Quarterback Dak Prescott is loving what he sees from his potential number three receiver, and apparently, he's seen a lot of him. Prescott and Tolbert have been "joined at the hip" on the field and at dinner with Prescott's girlfriend and daughter. With all the time together, it sounds like Tolbert has already gained his QB's trust:

"He's ready to go. He looks like CeeDee Lamb."

Dominating the College Game

The South Alabama star made his mark and opened eyes heading into the draft

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of college, Tolbert was viewed as someone who was a bit raw but had all the tools to be a difference maker at the next level. In 2021, he finished with the sixth most receiving yards in the country. Pro Football Network's Cam Mellor loved everything he saw from the South Alabama product:

“[Jalen] Tolbert is the prototypical wide receiver for any NFL offense in 2021 and beyond. He creates separation pre-snap with his eyes and understanding of defenses just as he creates separation from defenders with routes. He has tremendous straight-line speed for his size yet doesn’t lose speed in his cuts. He’s a dependable YAC threat with terrific hands who is an exceptional high-pointer of the football. He’s the total package outside.”

Careers Stats: South Alabama Year Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. TDs Yards Per Rec. 2018 5 60 0 12.0 2019 27 521 6 19.3 2020 64 1,085 8 17.0 2021 82 1,474 8 18.0

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jalen Tolbert is South Alabama's leader in career receiving yards (3,140) and touchdowns (22). He also owns the first and third spots on the single season receiving list with 1,474 and 1,085, respectively.

In his first two seasons, Tolbert hasn't had a consistent role in the offense. In 2023, he did have four games with 49 yards or more and had multiple receptions in eight games. With Gallup gone and Tolbert creating such a rapport with Prescott, 2024 could be very different.

Perhaps the Cowboys didn't add much this offseason, specifically at the wide receiver position, because they believe so much in Tolbert. While his numbers weren't great, he did show flashes of brilliance in 2023.

Career Stats: Dallas Cowboys Year Receptions Rec. Yards Rec. TDs Targets 2022 2 12 0 3 2023 22 268 2 36

Opportunity Knocks for Tolbert in 2024

An absence in OTAs has created more reps for Tolbert, and he's taking advantage

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Part of the reason Tolbert is getting some extra attention at camp is due to Lamb's absence. The star receiver is hoping for a contract extension, so while Lamb's gone, Tolbert is opening a lot of eyes. He realizes, though, that the most important thing he can do is earn the trust of his quarterback:

"(Prescott) knows I'll be where I need to be at when I need to be there and do what I need to do when I get there,"

Cooks, the number two receiver for the Cowboys, has been consistent in the league for 10 years, so he's seen a lot of young receivers come and go. He, too, has noticed changes in Tolbert's confidence and understanding of the game since last season and is expecting big things from his soon-to-be partner in crime:

"The way that he's able to talk about a route or the way he's able to tell the quarterback the way he sees things, he's not shy anymore. He's able to go up to Dak and say, 'Hey, I seen it this way,' and it's awesome to see him grow in that respect. He's ready to go...I'm telling you he's going to crush it. He's ready."

Dallas may be the ideal place for a receiver in his situation

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tolbert is in a great situation for success in Dallas. Lamb and Cooks will command most of the attention from opposing defenses, while Jake Ferguson is as dangerous a tight end as any in the NFL.

With the respect of his head coach, quarterback, and fellow receivers, Tolbert could be ready to break out. Though there's still a lot of time until week one, everyone seems to agree on one thing; he's ready.

All professional statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all college statistics courtesy of Sports Reference-College Football unless stated otherwise.