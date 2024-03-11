Highlights Jalen Williams suffered a sprained ankle after stepping on a camera operator during the game.

The Thunder dominated the Grizzlies despite Williams' injury, securing a 31-point victory.

The Grizzlies faced a challenging season with many key starters injured, and are currently 13th in the Western Conference.

The Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, but it came at a cost: Jalen Williams.

Williams exited the game in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, and did not return. According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the injury occurred when Williams stepped on a camera operator who was underneath the basket.

The injury appeared to be a freak accident as Williams rolled his right foot over the camera operator, causing the injury. This occurred with just over eight minutes remaining in the second quarter. Following this, Williams limped toward the locker room as he was forced to leave the game.

Thunder Coach Mark Daigneault refused to provide an update after the game, telling reporters that the team would look at the injury in the morning and assess the situation. At this point, the injury appeared to be a sprained ankle. For now, Williams is considered questionable to return at this point.

Jalen Williams’ Contributions for Thunder

Jalen Williams has been a significant contributor to the Thunder this season

Williams has been a primary component of Oklahoma City’s winning ways this season. He is averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 54/45/82 shooting. His offensive presence and prowess, as well as his ability to stay on the court for much of this season, has netted the Thunder a positive output.

Williams has only missed six games in total this season, playing in 57 out of 63 contests for Oklahoma City.

However, the Thunder have been relatively healthy this season so far, and with Williams’ going down, the team is still expected to be able to function due to their skill from all over the lineup. The opposite can be said of the Memphis Grizzlies, whom the Thunder faced on Sunday and whose season has been derailed due to injuries to all of their starters.

The Grizzlies had 12 starters listed out for Sunday’s game, including Desmond Bane with a left ankle sprain, Ja Morant with a right shoulder injury, Marcus Smart with a tear of his right ring finger, and Scottie Pippen Jr. with a lumbar disc bulge. With all of these starters out, Memphis has had an abysmal season in which they are currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 22-43 record.

Lopsided Affair Between Thunder and Grizzlies

The Thunder blew out the Grizzlies by 31 points despite the injury to Williams

The Grizzlies’ record was one loss better prior to Sunday’s game, in which they got blown out by a score of 124-93. The loss came at the hands of the aforementioned Thunder, the game in which Jalen Williams exited. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points and six assists, and rookie Cason Wallace put up a season-high 22 points.

"I feel like we were on the gas for the whole 48." – Cason Wallace on blowing out the Grizzlies

Josh Giddey recorded a double-double with 16 points along with 10 rebounds, while Lu Dort put up 14 points while going 3-of-3 from three-point range.

“They got guys fighting for contracts, fighting for minutes, and that’s a dangerous team to play. And I thought we did a good job of playing the game, not the opponent.” – Josh Giddey

The top scorer of the game was actually G.G. Jackson II for the Grizzlies, with 30 points put up, but his efforts were not enough for Memphis to overcome the thunderstorm.

“Yeah, it’s a challenge. You’ve got to accept it. You’ve got to accept the reality. I mean, every game’s a different starting lineup, different depth, who’s in and who’s out. It’s a challenge, but these guys go and they compete hard. Trying to find chemistry is definitely a challenge. But we’re putting the work in. Tonight just wasn’t our game and we’ll be better on Tuesday.” – Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins

Grizzlies Behind From the Start

The Grizzlies never led at any point in this lopsided affair

The largest lead of the game was 38, for the Thunder, while the Grizzlies never led at any point in the game. But the NBA has seen upsets this season where underdog teams defeat heavily favored teams, with the odds stacked against them. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the importance of his team not letting that happen.

“I mean, you see games every night in the NBA where a team’s banged up or a team with a lesser record knocks off a team with a better record," he said. "And so I never take for granted when we give that kind of energy output. And it was from the jump.” – Thunder coach Mark Daigneault

With this win and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, the Thunder now regains possession of first place in the Western Conference, at 45-19. They are the only team in the West and one of two teams in the NBA (besides the Boston Celtics) to currently have less than 20 losses.

The Thunder will face the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, while the Grizzlies will take on the Washington Wizards in Tennessee.