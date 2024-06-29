Highlights Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to be progressing rapidly through his first two NBA seasons, and his third might be his best campaign yet.

After a great rookie season and an even better sophomore season, Williams' ascension is happening faster than anyone expected, and he may just become one of the best players in the entire league next season.

As Williams continues to improve as a player, the next phase of his NBA journey might be as a first-time All-Star in 2024-25.

As the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jalen Williams entered the league as a player that wasn't expected to change the complexion of his franchise completely, but he's done just that for the Oklahoma City Thunder since his arrival. The 2022-23 season saw a fantastic rookie campaign from Williams, as he averaged 14.1 points while shooting an incredibly efficient 52.1 percent from the floor.

Williams performed at this level for a Thunder team that finished 40-42 on the season and as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, helping the team bounce back after a 24-win season the year prior. He would go on to finish second place in Rookie of the Year voting, right behind the Orlando Magic's forward, Paolo Banchero.

Jalen Williams Career Stats - Oklahoma City Thunder Category Stat PTS 16.5 REB 4.2 STL 1.3 3PT% 39.5% TS% 61.2%

In 2023-24, Williams gave the Thunder even better efficiency with even more responsibility, increasing his scoring to 19.1 points on a ridiculous 54 percent shooting and a blistering 42.7 three-point percentage. Williams' rapid improvement after his second season was one of the key reasons why the Thunder ended the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, finishing 57-25.

Though the team was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks, the team that finished 24-58 two seasons prior, was within one game of the Conference Finals. Both the Thunder and Williams shocked the league, but it seems as though it's just the beginning of their improvement. Here are the three biggest reasons why Jalen Williams could break into All-Star territory in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Efficiency is King

Williams' amazing percentages show no sign of decline

Just two seasons into his incredibly young NBA career, the 22-year-old Williams has become one of the most efficient players in the entire league. His 54 percent shooting from the 2023-24 season ranked as the fifth-highest mark of anyone who attempts 14 plus shots, over plenty of the league's most dominant centers and power forwards like Joel Embiid, Alperen Sengun, and Pascal Siakam.

Heading into season No. 3, Williams will benefit from his superstar teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished as an NBA MVP award finalist. Since Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to draw more and more attention from opposing teams on the offensive end of the floor, Williams will receive plenty of great shooting opportunities. Now that Williams is also being paired with the former Chicago Bulls' defensive stopper, Alex Caruso, he'll also be the beneficiary of plenty of fast-break finishing opportunities.

As a threat from behind the three-point line, Williams' shooting is also a major plus for the Thunder as a team. His great ability to shoot both off the catch and the dribble provides plenty of versatility for his offense, giving his teammates countless opportunities to hit him for an open shot from behind the line, and he can also do damage with the ball in his hands. Williams is also a fantastic cutter, able to dive to the basket instantly to receive a pass and finish strong at the rim.

Speaking of his finishing at the basket, Williams used his athleticism and lay-up-making abilities to convert on a marvelous 73 percent of his looks within 0-3 feet from the basket. As a scorer, Williams flat-out does everything, scoring at the basket and from three-point range, but his mid-range game is still fantastic, as he also shoots at a 52.9 percent clip from 10-16 feet from the basket. On offense, Williams often uses his large frame and change of pace to speed up and slow down defenders, leading to many pull-up jump shots in the mid-range area.

Jalen Williams' Efficiency Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat FG% 0-3 feet 73.0% FG% 3-10 feet 47.3% FG% 10-16 feet 52.9% FG% 16 feet-3PT 48.8%

Williams' efficiency also translated to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as he shot 46.9 percent from the field while knocking down 38.5 percent of his three-pointers in his first two playoff series of his young career.

Larger Role on a Winning Team

Williams' impact on winning won't go unseen in 2024-25

No one expected the Thunder to come away with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in 2024, but now that they've accomplished this feat, they've put the league on notice that Oklahoma City has arrived as a contender in the present day. Because of the wonderful, MVP-caliber season by Gilgeous-Alexander, he was the only member of the Thunder to be recognized as an All-Star, but Williams will be joining him next season if health permits.

Due to Williams' major increase in production, the Thunder can go into next season figuring that they're safe when the ball is in his hands and that he is to be trusted to get the team a much-needed basket when the time comes. From his rookie season in 2022-23 to his sophomore campaign in 2023-24, Williams' usage rate increased from 18.4 percent to 23.7 percent, clearly showing that the team already knows of Williams' abilities with the ball in his hands, but next season may be about figuring out how to involve him without the ball.

In his second year, the team moved away from Williams being a catch-and-shoot threat to being more of a ball-dominant scorer who could step back for a long-range three at a moment's notice. In 2023-24, 74.8 percent of his three-point attempts were assisted, down from 90.8 percent as a rookie, but it seems as though he's a better shooter off the dribble, considering his three-point percentage rose by 7.1 percent from his first season to his second.

Jalen Williams Isolation Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 1.5 EFG% 50.5% Iso poss. 1.7

While this may be true, utilizing Williams as an off-ball threat could do so much for the team around him, especially when he already plays with a ball-dominant superstar scorer like Gilgeous-Alexander. Something that the team, and Williams himself, could focus on heading into next season is being able to use him on the corners, as he shot a remarkable 52 percent on corner three-pointers in his second season.

Versatility on Both Ends

Williams' frame allows for him to play multiple positions well on both sides of the ball

For a player like Jalen Williams, his mix of size, strength, and agility are large parts of what makes him the player that he is. Since he's tall enough to hang with forwards and quick enough to fly past the best guards in the league, he has incredible upside as the game becomes more and more positionless by the day. The best part is, that he's able to keep up with opposing players of different positions on offense and is able to keep them in check on defense.

In his first season in the league, the Thunder wanted to experiment with Williams as a guard, playing him at point guard for a sliver of the season, but he did not disappoint. He also played shooting guard, small forward and power forward in his rookie season, showing Oklahoma City's coaching staff that he was built for the league in plenty of different ways. Playing mostly as a shooting guard in year No. 1, though, the team decided to take a new route with his progression in season two.

In his second year, Williams was played mostly as a power forward, a huge change from the previous year's duties, but he was able to somehow mix the shooting guard and power forward positions together, tapping into his guard skills on offense while playing as a hybrid guard-forward on defense, capable of switching onto any player on the opposing team at a moment's notice.

Jalen Williams' Time at Each Position - Career Position Percentage of MP PG 4% SG 36% SF 17% PF 41% C 1%

As both the team's point guard and center for stretches of time, among every position in between, Williams was able to show the world that he could keep up his versatility on both ends while increasing his efficiency at a rapid rate. This is especially impressive considering that he is still trying his best to navigate through the league as a second-year player at just 23 years old.

Going into the immediate future, Williams' positional versatility will help his team time and time again, when either his star in Gilgeous-Alexander misses time as the team's point guard, or when Chet Holmgren, the team's fantastic young center, misses time at his position as well. For the Thunder, they can sleep peacefully knowing they have the ultimate safety blanket in Jalen Williams.