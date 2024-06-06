Highlights Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt sets high expectations for the team aiming for playoffs this season.

Just two seasons ago, the New York Giants were in the playoffs and seemed to have a promising future with quarterback Daniel Jones. Those hopes quickly faded away last year with a 6-11 record and missing the playoffs. One Giants player has the goal of getting back into the postseason.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt spoke to the media on Thursday where he stated that the expectations are high for the Giants this season despite the losing season in 2023.

"New year, new opportunities, new goals. For me, I always set high expectations. Just looking at our team, looking at what we got -- for goals, I just want a team goal. We have a playoff team. That's what we want to do. That's our focus and we're gonna get there."

The former third-round pick is entering his second season in the NFL after catching 23 passes for 373 yards in 17 games.

Can the Giants Bounce Back and Return to the Playoffs?

A challenging NFC East could hold back New York from playoff return

There were many reasons why New York fell apart in 2023 compared to 2022. Injuries played a key role, and the struggles at the quarterback position were noticeable. Even the offensive line's struggles were noticeable, as they allowed a league-high 85 sacks.

The offseason was about adding pieces around their quarterback to alleviate the issues of last year. One of the biggest moves was selecting former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers in the first round of the NFL Draft. Nabers joins other new offensive additions, including running back Devin Singletary, wide receiver Allen Robinson II, and guard Jon Runyan Jr. Even on defense, they acquired pass rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers.

Key Offseason Additions Player Position Former Team Brian Burns (via trade) LB Carolina Panthers Drew Lock QB Seattle Seahawks Jermaine Eluemunor OT Las Vegas Raiders Jon Runyan Jr. OG Green Bay Packers Devin Singletary RB Houston Texans Allen Robinson II WR Pittsburgh Steelers Malik Nabers (via draft) WR LSU Tigers

Those moves were necessary as the team lost the most important player on the roster over the last six seasons, Saquon Barkley. The now-former Giants running back took his talents to the City of Brotherly Love to play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

With that loss of production, it adds pressure on the current receivers to make plays for an unknown running game. Sterling Shepard isn’t on the team, as he just signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Darius Slayton and the newly acquired Robinson are the veterans at receiver. Hyatt and Nabers are the younger potential stars who could take over the team sooner than fans think.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Malik Nabers is the highest drafted wide receiver in Giants franchise history with the sixth overall pick, as seven total wide receivers have been drafted in the first round including Odell Beckham Jr.

While there is good individual talent on the Giants, they must face off against the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles. Even the Washington Commanders spent big money and found their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

The buzzsaw that is the NFC East will not be an easy hill for the Giants to climb. Without the full confidence of Jones as the franchise quarterback, Hyatt might be waiting at least one season for that shot at the playoffs.

Source: SNY

