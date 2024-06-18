Highlights Alvin Kamara seeks a reworked deal from the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints' backup RB Jamaal Williams stands with Alvin Kamara in his pursuit of a new deal.

Kamara, who has two years remaining on his current contract, skipped the final practice of the Saints' mandatory minicamp last week. His agent confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the absence was contract-related.

The two sides have been discussing a restructuring for several weeks, but with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey getting a new deal, Kamara wants the process expedited. The current RB2 in New Orleans, Williams, supports his teammate as he navigates this contract dispute.

Me personally, just as me as a man, I respect everybody as the man they are and the decisions they make as a man. So whatever they do is up to them. Me at all times, I support them and whatever they do because I just love that for them and who they are as a person, and Alvin is a tremendous, great teammate, awesome person, 100 percent. He stays 10 toes down on his business and what he believes in. That's just him. I'm behind him 100 percent of what he does because he's just looking for his well-being. That's all we want for each other.

Kamara signed a five-year, $75M contract with the Saints in 2020 and is currently the second-highest paid running back in the NFL.

Alvin Kamara Remains One of NFL's Most Productive Backs

Kamara still puts up numbers despite his age and injuries

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Although Kamara missed the first three games of last season due to violating the league's personal conduct policy, he still eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the seventh consecutive season.

Alvin Kamara 2023 Stats Category Kamara Rushing yards 694 Rushing TDs 5 Receptions 75 Receiving yards 466

Kamara's 75 receptions ranked second in the league among running backs, behind only Breece Hall of the New York Jets. Kamara explained his decision to skip practice to reporters later that day.

"I've got access to all [the practice film]. It's not like I'm just not in the building and nothing is happening. I talk to these dudes and some of my teammates. I talk to some of the coaches. I don't know, I think it's like a weird little narrative going on, I don't know. I understand what, kind of, the word has been, doing something different and everybody being here. For me, it was just, I kind of just stuck to what I know. I don't think any of my teammates took offense to it really. Like I said ... I talk to a lot of these dudes every other day. It is what it is. It's like 'Oh there's different things pulling' and this and that. I had a family last year. It's not something that's pulling on me. ... The most stressful thing for me right now is that my left rear tire has low pressure. Everything else, I'm good. I feel great. That's that. I feel good, I'm doing what I've always done."

The Saints are in the midst of installing a new offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and don't want Kamara to fall behind. Kubiak's system is heavily reliant on outside zone runs and play-action passes, elements that Kamara will be featured in throughout the season. Head coach Dennis Allen echoed this sentiment:

I'm not worried about Alvin really knowing what to do; he's really smart and he's a professional. It's really more about getting the rhythm and the timing... and how these particular plays need to be run and what that feels like.

New Orleans hasn't been to the postseason since 2020, and they'll need Kamara in the fold to remain competitive in the NFC South.

