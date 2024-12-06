Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill made headlines in the UFC overnight, with footage emerging online of the two confronting each other at the UFC Performance Institute. The two have a storied history dating back to their title clash at UFC 300, which came about at very late notice.

The footage does not seem to start off entirely hostile, it must be said, with the two men seen bumping fists. However, things soon went south between them, as whatever was said between the duo seemingly triggered them both into fight mode. Eventually, Pereira's trainer had to get involved and keep the two men apart from one another, but this came after the Brazilian had thrown a pair of gloves in the direction of his former opponent.

Jamahal Hill Discusses Alex Pereira Incident

The fighter has since appeared on a podcast and spoke about what went down

Hill has since claimed that he approached Pereira to discuss a future fight, which has been hinted at in recent weeks. The American revealed that the approach between the two was not hostile to begin with, as we can see from the video. As the discussion between the pair continued, however, Hill then told Pereira not to run to heavyweight, signifying he does not want the current champion to switch to a higher weight class before he gets a chance at his title once more. This is when the discussion seemingly turned into a confrontation. Furthermore, Hill did go on to say that he wanted the two men to meet again as he claims he told Pereira they needed to 'run it back.'

The former challenger clearly feels he deserves another chance at the title, and has been quite vocal about the champion ever since his first-round knockout defeat to him at UFC 300.

Nevertheless, we do seem destined to see these two men meet in the cage again, with social media posts from both remaining opinionated on one another. During Pereira's last title defence, we could see Hill yawning at cageside, which was referenced between the pair during their recent confrontation. The light heavyweight champion, apparently, remarked about how Hill was yawning because he was still sleeping from their fight, but Hill commented in the aftermath of the incident that he feels the conversation was lost in translation by Pereira's translator.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 06/12/24 14 fights 12 wins 2 losses By knockout 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

After gloves were thrown at Hill, he made it clear from his comments that the matter with the champion is more than business, as he revealed that he said "we're not getting paid" and "why would I waste time putting on gloves."

These two men seem destined for a collision course, and we could very well see them meet again if Hill is able to get past Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 in January.