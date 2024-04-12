Highlights UFC 300 takes over the MMA world this weekend in Las Vegas, with Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill headlining the huge event.

The press conference saw every single fighter take to the stage in unprecedented scenes, highlighting just how big an event UFC 300 is.

Hill is confident in his chances at becoming champion.

The UFC 300 main event is an incredible match-up between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. Neither of the men seem like they are going to be shooting for takedowns or playing it safe come Saturday. It’s a very intense fight that is getting ramped up with each passing day.

In an unprecedented move, the UFC put every single athlete from the first fight to the main event on stage at the press conference. The energy of the MGM Grand Garden Arena was palpable. With a few thousand fans in attendance, the hotel’s convention center was rocking each time a fighter touched the mic. Jamahal Hill is not only the underdog in the fight, but he is clearly not the fan-favorite either.

A Champion Without A Crown

Jamahal Hill never lost his UFC title to another fighter but an injury

After putting on a tremendous performance in the UFC 283 main event against Glover Teixeira, Hill did not lose his belt because of a tough opponent, but instead, due to a pick-up basketball game. “Sweet Dreams” suffered a torn achilles that sidelined him for 15 months. Sitting cageside to watch Pereira fight Jiri Prochazka for the same belt that he had to vacate was frustration that turned into motivation.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has a significant striking accuracy of 62%, compared to Jamahal Hill's 54%

Fast-forward to UFC 300 and Hill seems raring to reclaim his throne. Pereira, an extremely talented kickboxer, is so confident that he has mentioned fighting at UFC 301 (Brazil). The Michigan native is privy to the double champ’s confidence, but in an ESPN MMA interview, Hill believes that his confidence will be his downfall on Saturday.

"He’s most dangerous whenever he’s got confidence. When he’s got that confidence to come forward and almost a little reckless. Though his recklessness is what makes him beatable, it’s also what makes him just dangerous. I’m always feeling out, I don’t do anything reckless or anything crazy or without a certain thought process to it."

War of Words

Hill and Pereira have been calm but the emotion is starting to show

Both men have great striking technique and power, which makes this match-up a don’t-blink kind of fight. Having a fight that Vegas odds highly-expect to end in a knockout is why Pereira and Hill are headlining such a massive card.

Pereira possesses such a stone-cold look that fans associated him with the stone face emoji and, funny enough, it caught on as the Brazilian assassin has been seen wearing the emoji on clothing. Hill, being the mental strategist that he is, brought a bloody nose version of the stone face to the press conference on Thursday. He spoke with pure venom in front of the packed house.

"Make no doubt, I’m here to put him out. He gotta go to sleep. Only one way that this ends. It’s ok with him ranking me as fourth, I’m ok with that you know whatever his opinions are, we’re gonna get in there and see. We’re gonna get in there and see. Y’all ‘ready know how I’m coming."

Pereira, normally unaffected by his opponent’s trash talk, was particularly perturbed by Hill’s lip service. The Brazilian struck back with a mighty statement of his own, warning Hill to keep this same energy when he makes his bone chilling walkout.

"I’ll make him remember this moment. When I’m making my walk out about to go to the Octagon and my music is playing, I’ll make him remember this moment."

Hill plowed through the warning, saying: "Write it down, take a picture, I don’t give a f***. We getting it in. We step in there ain’t nothing to talk about ain’t nothing to say it’s all right here and I’m on your ass."

