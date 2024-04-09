Highlights Though Conor McGregor remains a PPV attraction, Jamahal Hill doubts he can compete with the UFC's best fighters anymore.

McGregor had been linked with a return at UFC 300, and could compete later in the year.

It is Hill, though, who headlines Saturday's show alongside Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill has quickly proven he is worthy of the UFC 300 main event slot because of a raw fighting ability and his entertainment value. He is game, and doesn't play it safe even when he has the lead on the scorecards, which makes him a fan-favorite fighter heading into his huge fight against Alex Pereira on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Coincidentally, Hill is headlining a card that the former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, could have fit right into given his resume.

McGregor may still be a bona fide pay-per-view attraction. However, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Hill believes the fighter can no longer compete with the best of the best.

McGregor is not what he once was, according to Hill

The Irishman has reached great heights during his career, but hasn’t won a fight since 2020 when he beat Donald Cerrone.

It’s been a road full of financially beneficial distractions for the former 'champ-champ,' yet the Irishman remains confident he’ll compete at the highest level now that he's finished promoting the movie 'Roadhouse,' and even hinted at bouts on June 29 and September 4.

Hill, though, doubts McGregor can return from the red carpet and be as successful in the Octagon as he once was.

Who is he going to beat? Not with this wave of champions. He can't, he's not beating this wave. Do I see his skill-set matching up well with others? No.

Hill quickly caught himself from completely writing off the rest of McGregor’s career as a competitor, by saying how much of a draw he still is:

Conor's name has transcended belts, you know what I'm saying? So it's, like, at this point, people just want to see him because it's a show, and [for] the entertainment in the moments that he brings. So, yeah, he can bring those. He could bring those till the end of time.

Hill also had strong words about the UFC making up belts for fights

Since the BMF title was inaugurated in 2019 for UFC 244, which was headlined by Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, the UFC has kept the belt alive.

The championship was brought back at UFC 291 when Justin Gaethje beat Dustin Poirier by knockout.

Now, Gaethje returns to UFC 300 to defend the BMF title against the former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Because of this recurring theme, when asked if the UFC should put a title on top of a potential Conor McGregor fight, Hill immediately shot the idea down as he doesn’t see the value in it.