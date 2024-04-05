Highlights Jamahal Hill has spoken exclusively with GIVEMESPORT ahead of his huge UFC 300 fight with Alex Pereira.

The two will main event the milestone event, and Hill has insisted that he fears no man heading into the Octagon, even a man like Alex Pereira.

Despite remaining respectful of what his opponent has achieved in his career, Hill stated his achievements in sport mean nothing to him.

Alex Pereira has become something of the UFC’s boogeyman since bursting into the sport less than four years ago. The Brazilian superstar has already become a two-division champion and is headlining one of the biggest events in UFC history. Jamahal Hill, his opponent for said event, respects the man, but isn’t afraid of him.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion openly spoke about his UFC 300 match-up against Pereira and why he’s confident he can beat him.

Is Alex Pereira the Boogeyman?

The Brazilian champion is very guarded about his emotions, making him very intimidating for some

Pereira was a decorated kickboxer who made the smooth transition from wearing 10-ounce gloves to the four-ounce gloves seen in MMA. He compiled a kickboxing record of 33-7 and had the extra motivation to climb the UFC rankings once he saw Israel Adesanya’s success, someone who Pereira beat twice in kickboxing.

Unbelievably, the Brazilian beat Adesanya and then, one year later, won another belt in a higher weight division against dangerous striker Jiri Prochazka, all while exuding a fan-loving stoicism. Now, Pereira defends his title against Hill, who isn’t going back down because of his opponent’s aura.

"He's just a man. I don't do that whole mythical build-up, all that thing, my mind doesn't work like that. I look at the man, I look at the problems he presents, and I look at the opportunities I have and that's it. It comes from a simple fact of what I've experienced. I've seen men, I've seen men that I thought were scary, and I thought were terrifying, and then by the time we got in there, they feared me. I didn't fear them. They feared me. That's just what it comes down to. Time again, I've shown myself that I'm the one to be feared. He don't scare me? What do I have to be scared of?"

Styles Make Fights

Hill and Pereira are two elite strikers who will march forward

Pereira has injected shockwaves into the UFC with his striking abilities and offensive mindset. “Poatan” has a devastating left hook combined with beautiful kick techniques which he has perfected over the years.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jamahal Hill has a significant striking accuracy of 54% in his UFC career.

Hill is coming into this fight with great boxing and an evolving array of tools. The Michigan native believes he is the more dangerous fighter.