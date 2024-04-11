Highlights Hill says not to take success for granted - it could all be over in an instant.

Hill's quick return from a serious injury shocked many, but he's grateful for the resources that helped him recover.

Former champ Hill faces new champion Pereira at UFC 300, with Adesanya predicting Hill will win by KO in the early rounds.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was having the best year of his life ... until he wasn't. Hill was coming off his spectacular win over Glover Teixeira when he tore his Achilles during a basketball game with other UFC fighters. That was just over a year ago and many thought the champion would be sidelined much longer and Hill was one of them.

Jamahal Hill Knows His Career Could Have Been Over

Hill tore his Achilles during a basketball game

“Appreciate the moments,” Hill said during his UFC 300 pre-fight media day interview. “It could have all been over. It really could have all been over for me.”

Hill is just as shocked as we all are that he's already booked for a return considering the seriousness of the injury. “There are people, there are athletes who have suffered this same injury who had to call it quits on their hopes and their dreams, and I’m fortunate enough to now be in a time and in a position where the best medicine available was available to me. I was able to take advantage of that and use the resources to make my way back and come back in a time that people really just can’t seem to believe.”

Despite Hill's hesitation post-injury, he didn't lack confidence as his career was on the rise.

“If somebody told me [three years ago] I’d be headlining UFC 300, I’d believe it,” he said. “I’d believe it because I know myself, and I know the belief I’ve always held in myself. But it would have gotten me hype. It would have definitely had me excited. I don’t know. I just always planned on being in these moments and being in this situation ever since I was a kid."

Alex Pereira Says Jamahal Hill Must be '100 percent' or He Would Not be Fighting at UFC 300

Hill relinquished his title due to the injury and now looks to get it back when he takes on the new champion, Alex Pereira in the main event at UFC 300. Pereira also reacted to the quickness of Hill's return and he doesn't appear to be all that concerned about it.

“I’m not really thinking too much about his time off and injury,” Pereira said at UFC 300 media day. “I’d like to think that if he’s here, and he accepted the fight, it’s because he’s 100 percent. He knows what kind of responsibility this is, and he knows who he’ll be fighting. In my mind, he’s good, and I’m going to do my part.”

Israel Adesanya Thinks Jamahal Hill will KO Alex Pereira at UFC 300

One of Pereira's former opponents made his prediction for the fight. Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is picking Hill to win on Saturday night. “Alex is going to be throwing the leg kick, and Jamahal will be finding his jab and trying to get his fist to Alex’s head. Not just the chin, but his head somewhere because the one with Johnny Walker, that was on the dome. I’m going to go Jamahal by KO, first two-and-a-half (rounds).”