Despite being at light-heavyweight right now, Hill would be interested in moving up a division to fight the interim heavyweight champion.

For now, however, Hill must focus on UFC 300 and his fight with Alex Pereira.

After a 15-month hiatus due to an achilles injury, Jamahal Hill returns to the cage in a major match-up at one of the biggest events in MMA history. Back at UFC 283, Hill won the UFC light-heavyweight title over Glover Teixeira in what was a five-round battle. Fast-forward to today and even with the extensive layoff, Hill finds himself in the UFC 300 main event, which is sure to produce fireworks.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, the former UFC light-heavyweight spoke about his upcoming fight against Alex Pereira and if a move to heavyweight could be in his future. Hill was interested in a particularly big name in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Not Your Average Light-Heavyweight

Hill spoke openly about his big frame that is suitable for heavyweight

Some of the greatest UFC heavyweight fighters, like Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Stipe Miocic walk around comfortably under the 265-pound limit as they look for speed and agility rather than brute strength. Obviously, Francis Ngannou throws a wrench into that notion, but if Hill were to move up weight classes, physically, he wouldn’t be out of his league by any stretch.

"I usually walk around maybe like 240 [pounds]. I'm 240 right now, bro. Bro, I'm trying to tell you, bro, I'm a big boy. I'm a big dog. It's possible. It's possible, bro."

Hill, who will weigh no more than 205 pounds when he tips the scales at UFC 300, believes his power will translate to the heavyweight division and says that it doesn’t matter how much power another fighter has if they don’t land first.

"What the f*** is a power advantage? The game is, it doesn't matter who is more powerful. What it comes down to is who's going to hit who first, but we both got power. You can be a thousand times more powerful than me. I hit you first. What does that mean? That’s game."

Jamahal Hill v Tom Aspinall

A fight between Hill and the HW Brit would be an epic showdown

Hill has a massive test ahead of him at UFC 300, but is teasing a huge fight at heavyweight against interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, a confident fighter who is ready to challenge the best of the best. For the Briton, he strolled into UFC 295’s co-main event and got the win over a surging Sergei Pavlovich with a stinging right hand.

However, Aspinall’s first-round KO victory has put him in limbo as Jon Jones is sidelined because of injury and may only want to fight Stipe Miocic when he returns. With Hill throwing his hat into the heavyweight picture, things just got interesting. If Hill gets past Pereira, he will have a good bit of leverage.

Hill said of the potential clash with Aspinall: "I like that fight. I like that fight. Tom’s a great fighter. I'd have fun, I'd have fun fighting against him."