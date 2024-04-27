Highlights Magic tie series 2-2 after a 112-89 Game 4 victory over the Cavaliers.

Orlando's lockdown defense and explosive offensive performance led to success.

Franz Wagner's impressive 34-point, 13-rebound game set the tone for the Magic.

In a turn of events, the Orlando Magic have made it a series following a 112-89 Game 4 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to tie their first-round series of the NBA Playoffs at 2-2. In the first two games in Cleveland, Orlando's offense was dreadful, as they were unable to eclipse the 90-point mark. However, since the series shifted to Florida, the Magic have scored 110+ points in back-to-back games and have won by a combined 61 points in both games. Their defense has suffocated the Cavaliers, and it was apparent on the scoreboard.

The Magic held the Cavaliers to a season-low 89 points in Game 4. Following the tremendous victory, Magic head coach, Jamahl Mosley spoke with the media regarding his team's defensive effort.

"[The Magic] defensive effort was high-level and special. To hold [the Cavaliers] to 10 points in the third quarter, we said we'll hang our heads on the defensive end... " - Jamahl Mosley

Cleveland suffered their worst playoff loss in franchise history in Game 3, losing by 37 points. Ahead of Game 4, it was expected that the team would play with a sense of urgency, which they did for the first 24 minutes of action. The Cavaliers were amazing in the first half, in both defensive intensity and offensive execution. Donovan Mitchell scored 18 points in the first half and looked poised for another big offensive outing. Orlando held Mitchell scoreless in the second half, and Cleveland's success evaporated immediately.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Orlando Magic are the first team to hold their opponent to less than 100 PTS in four consecutive playoff games since the Raptors in 2019.

The Magic outscored the Cavaliers 37-10 in the third quarter while going on a 25-5 run in the final eight minutes of the quarter. The run extended into the fourth quarter to be a 50-15 run. Jonathan Isaac, who is widely considered one of the best defenders in the NBA, spoke to the media regarding the Magic's defensive turnaround in the third quarter.

"We just need like 2-3 minutes of consistent stops and we can blow the top off of games." - Jonathan Isaac

Orlando has the identity of a defensive juggernaut, but in these past games, they have used their defense to be the driving force for their offense.

Orlando's Young Star Set the Tone for the Magic

Franz Wagner led by example on both ends in the huge win

The narrative surrounding this game will be around the Magic's lockdown defense and rightfully so. However, their offense was just as spectacular, and it was spearheaded by their young star, Franz Wagner.

Franz Wagner Game 4 Stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Category Stats PTS 34 REB 13 FG% 76.4 NET RATING +32

Wagner had one of the best performances of his young career. The Cavaliers had no response to the Michigan product, as he finished with 34 points. In the second half, he outscored the Cavaliers starters combined by himself with 23 points compared to 16 points.

The German forward cemented himself in impressive company as he became just the third player in the last decade with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and zero turnovers while boasting a +25 net rating. One of the other two players is his teammate Paolo Banchero, who completed this feat in Game 3.

Banchero didn't have his best game as the All-Star forward struggled offensively with just nine points on 29 percent shooting from the field. However, he impacted the game in a multitude of other ways. Mosley addressed the media about the greatness he saw from Banchero and Wagner.

“The beauty of two stars that can play off of each other and celebrate the other star. That’s a beautiful thing. When you can watch that unfold real time & watch each guy celebrate the man next to him." - Jamahl Mosley

Along with Wagner's outstanding performance, the Magic dominated the bench matchup. Orlando outscored Cleveland's second unit 43-15. Jonathan Isaac finished with 14 points, nearly outscoring the entire Cavaliers bench on his own.

The Magic have turned what was a dire situation following Game 2, to a competitive series that is up in the air for anyone to grab. Both teams defended their home court, but Orlando will need to win in Cleveland to win this series. The series will now shift to Ohio and the Cavaliers will look to continue the dominance they displayed in the first two games in front of their fans for Game 5 on Tuesday, April 30 (time to be determined).