Highlights The Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder tied for the top seed, but the Thunder hold the tiebreaker.

Jamal Murray believes he and Nikola Jokić are the league's best duo.

Murray argues the duo is underrated due to marketing and is confident in facing top NBA duos in the playoffs.

The NBA regular season has wrapped up, and the final standings in both Conferences have officially been set. The Denver Nuggets, after leading the West for most of the second half, fell to the second seed after finishing tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, since the Thunder possess the tiebreaker, they remain the top seed. Regardless of that, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is in the belief that his team possesses the best one-two punch in the NBA, and that is he and MVP favorite Nikola Jokić.

“I think we’re the best duo. I think they’re in a bigger market and people have more interest in LeBron and AD in LA, or what Dame and Giannis could be, or what Luka and Kyrie could do. If we’re talking about the best duos in getting the job done and how they play for each other and with each other, I think me and Jokic are undoubtedly number one.” —Jamal Murray

Championship Pedigree in Denver

The Nuggets won the Finals last year and seek to repeat

The Nuggets do possess a championship pedigree, which was mostly led by the duo of Jokić and Murray. There is no question that Jokic is the number one man on the Nuggets, but Murray serves as a solid 1A to the Serbian superstar. Murray talked highly about Jokić and his MVP odds.

“I just don’t think anybody has a strong enough argument to beat Nikola [in MVP], as we’re the best team in the league with the No. 1 seed in the West (tied) in the toughest conference. His numbers are getting better every year, so you can’t say it’s a stats thing that he’s not playing up to par with his first MVP. I don’t think there’s a portfolio or resume that’s going to match Nikola’s.” —Jamal Murray

This season, Jokić averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, while shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 35.9 from the three-point range.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray – 2023-24 Stats Category Nikola Jokić Jamal Murray PPG 26.4 21.2 RPG 12.4 4.1 APG 9.0 6.5 FG% 58.3 48.1 3PT% 35.9 42.5

Consequently, Murray averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from the three-point range.

Underrated Duo Among the NBA's Best

Murray argued that the duo of him and Jokić is underrated

Murray argued that while other duos in the NBA gain more attention due to the substantial marketing those stars get, he believes the duo of him and Jokić in Denver is more efficient. There is little doubt that they will be able to keep that firepower going come playoffs.

“I’ve always wanted to show what I can do and be the best in the game. Obviously, everything goes up. Your minutes and usage go up. I like to play with energy and will my team as much as I can to a win. In the playoffs, I’d think you’d want to see the best players play against each other and go tit for tat. I try to prove that I’m better than a lot of these other guys in the league as I’m doing that. Winning a championship definitely helps.” —Jamal Murray

The Nuggets will have a chance to face one of the duos that Murray mentioned, as they will play the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans game in the first round of the playoffs. If the Lakers win, Murray and Jokić will have a date with LeBron James and Anthony Davis right out of the gate.