Murray played despite dealing with a calf injury and led the Nuggets with 32 points.

Murray and the Nuggets have four days to prepare for their upcoming second-round matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jamal Murray did it to the Los Angeles Lakers again. For the second time in this series, the Denver Nuggets star buried the Lakers with another cold-blooded game winner that sent fans inside the Ball Arena into absolute frenzy. But this time, Murray sent their first-round foes home.

Murray had already sunk the hearts of the Lakers back in Game 2 when he drilled a step-back walk-off game-winner over the outstretched arms of Anthony Davis to cap off a 20-point comeback and secure a 2-0 series lead at the time. In Game 5, Murray made a more difficult one-legged floater in the key with 3.6 seconds remaining, which proved to be enough to send the defending champions to the second round.

With his déjà vu moment, Murray had quite a candid reaction to the dagger that officially eliminated the Lakers from the 2024 NBA playoffs.

"This one was a little better. I'm speechless. It's a dream come true. With all these fans on your side, to get it done in this fashion... I'm just happy for us." - Jamal Murray

Murray Was Questionable Entering Game 5

Nuggets star was dealing with a calf strain prior to Monday

What makes this crazier is that Murray almost did not get the chance to have this epic moment that capped off a terrific 32-point evening.

Before Game 5, Murray had been dealing with a left calf strain that made him questionable prior to Monday's showdown. Ultimately, the Kitchener, Ontario native was cleared and he made the most of the opportunity. In fact, with the way he played and especially with the way he ended the Lakers season, it did not look like Murray was nursing an injury at all.

During his post-game interview, Murray revealed that there was no chance he was sitting out the potential series-clincher. And ironically so, that's exactly what he came to do in Game 5 — clinch the series for the Nuggets.

“I’m not going to leave my brothers out there. I got a little emotional in the back because I was like ‘I’m not sitting, I don’t care what it is.’ … I’m just thankful that they let me play. I was able to get this opportunity to actually put that ball in the hoop.” - Jamal Murray

Murray Put On A Show In Game 5

Led Nuggets With 32 Points Despite Calf Injury

Murray was aggressive from the get-go, as he kicked the game off with a floating push shot after coming off a Nikola Jokić screen. He later made three straight triples as he tallied 11 points in the first quarter.

From there, Murray was in a good rhythm throughout the game. He was moving pretty well despite dealing with the calf issue and still had the explosiveness to score in a myriad of ways — from drives to the basket, step-back mid-range jumpers, and threes on the fly.

Heck, he even jammed one down on the head of LeBron James late in the fourth quarter.

With the game still hanging in the balance, the Canadian made a go-ahead triple with 1:06 remaining to give the Nuggets a two-point lead. After James tied the game with two free throws, Murray made his magic work again for the second time in the series, ending it for good.

Murray finished his epic night with a game-high 32 points on 13-of-28 shooting. The fact that he was able to muster up and even get 28 shots is impressive in itself.

Nuggets Stars - Game 5 vs. Lakers Category Jamal Murray Nikola Jokić Michael Porter Jr. PTS 32 25 26 REB 3 20 4 AST 7 9 1 FG-A 13-28 12-21 8-12 3P-A 5-10 1-5 5-7

Now, he at least gets four days to get his leg right before the Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 1 of their second-round series on Saturday.