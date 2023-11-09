Highlights Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is expected to be sidelined for three-to-four weeks due to a hamstring strain, which will test the team's depth and resilience.

Despite Murray's important role, the Nuggets have actually performed better as a team when he is off the court this season.

Combo guard Reggie Jackson will have an opportunity to step up in Murray's absence, but his inconsistent shooting and the lack of depth behind him could pose challenges for the team.

Two-plus weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season, things are already firing on all cylinders once again for Nikola Jokić and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. After the Nuggets' 108-105 win over Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors, Denver has won eight its first nine games and is outscoring the opposition by 10.8 points per 100 possessions. Alas, Michael Malone's crew has just come upon its first major speed bump (pothole might be the better word) of the season.

Per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is expected to be sidelined for an extended period thanks to a hamstring strain, noting that, "The Nuggets are taking a cautious approach to assure that there will be no lingering issues with the hamstring and there’s an expectation that Murray will need three-to-four weeks to properly heal and return to play, sources said."

Murray suffered the injury in the early going of the Nuggets' Nov. 4 game against the Chicago Bulls. He was subsequently scratched from the team's Nov. 6 bout with the New Orleans Pelicans. Over his first seven appearances of the campaign, the Kentucky product had averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 assists per outing while connecting on 43.8 percent of his attempts from three-point range. Missing that level of production for multiple weeks will absolutely test the Nuggets' mettle. On the other hand, Denver also has extensive experience operating sans Murray at this point, and there are numbers that would one to believe the blow is far from fatal.

Murray's on-court impact hasn't been as large as one might think

While Murray is the yin to Jokić's yang, the Robin to his Batman, the duo hasn't been close to Denver's best this season in terms of outscoring opponents. The two-man lineup combination of Jokić and Murray has posted a respectable net rating of 7.4, but that rates as just the 17th-best mark on the club so far in 2023-24. Furthermore, the Nuggets have actually been overwhelmingly better on the whole when Murray has been off the floor this season.

When Murray is in the game, the Nuggets' net rating checks in at just 3.2; when he's not, that number actually balloons to 21.1 (as of Nov. 8). That's not just a net swing that goes 17.9 points per 100 possessions in the wrong direction for Murray, it's one of the largest wrong-way spreads on the team.

Jamal Murray - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 20.0 Rebounds 4.0 Assists 6.2 Field goal % 45.4 3-point field goal % 39.8

One cannot dispute Murray's contributions to the Nuggets' title effort last season – had he not battled back from his brutal 2021 ACL injury, we may be talking about the Miami Heat's miracle 2023 title run right now. But the fact remains that Denver was still just a hair shy of being a 50-win team in 2021-22 when Murray was out for the entirety of the year, and this season's club is arguably better built to withstand an injury of this magnitude.

Observed longtime NBA scribe Keith P. Smith, via X: "First real test for the champs without Jamal Murray for a few weeks. No team in the NBA is better equipped to run without a PG than the Nuggets are, but this will test their depth for sure."

Reggie Jackson is getting a big opportunity

Combo guard Reggie Jackson has consistently been one of the first players off the bench for Malone this season, but he has been an up-and-down performer thus far. Through his first eight appearances, Jackson is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 assists per contest. However, he's shooting just 41.9 percent from the field, 34.5 percent from deep and a paltry 57.1 percent from the foul line. Still, it's hardly a stretch for him to be transitioning into a larger role with the first team.

During his 13-year career, the 33-year-old Jackson has started in more than 500 contests. And during his last full campaign as a starter, which came as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021-22, Jackson put up a cool 16.8 points and nearly five assists and four rebounds per contest. It's also worth noting that Jackson's defensive rating to this point comes in at an impressive 98.1. So, one could make the argument that there may actually be an uptick on that side of the ball over the next month.

What happens behind Jackson on the guard line could be problematic, though.

