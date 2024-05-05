Highlights Jamal Murray's calf injury limited his scoring and impact on defense, affecting Denver's Game 1 performance.

Denver needs other contributors to step up if Murray is still hampered by injury in the series.

Minnesota's focus on Jokić and Porter Jr. highlights the importance of a healthy Murray for the Nuggets' success.

Jamal Murray burst onto the NBA scene in 2020 during the NBA postseason in "The Bubble" when he was the first player in 19 years to score 40 or more points in three-straight playoff games as Denver made a run to the Western Conference Finals.

Since then, Murray has been one of the best scorers and playmakers in the NBA, helping lead the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title last season. As defending champions, the Nuggets have a target on their backs and they were humbled in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Part of the issue in Game 1 was Denver's absence of consistent scoring.

While two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić was stifled by the constant pressure the Minnesota Timberwolves threw at him, the rest of the Nuggets didn't pick up the slack. It was revealed on Friday that Murray has been dealing with a nagging calf injury which made him a limited participant in practice leading up to the start of the series.

While he downplayed the injury prior to the game, it was clear that something wasn't quite right with him. Because of that, the Nuggets' offense suffered. How he can battle through the injury will determine a lot for this series.

How the Injury Affected Murray

He had his lowest scoring output so far this postseason

Murray only scored 17 points in 34 minutes in Game 1 against the Timberwolves. It was the first home loss for Denver in over a month and is the first time they've trailed in a postseason series since 2022. He was coming off a 32-point game in the clinching game of the first round against the L.A. Lakers, where he hit the game-winning shot before the buzzer to send Denver onward.

Yes, Minnesota's defense, led by NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert, kept the Nuggets uncomfortable all game long. But it was obvious that Murray was a different player. He went 6-for-14 from the field and only took four three-pointers. He averaged 24 shots per game in the series against the Lakers.

Minnesota was able to put more focus on Jokić and Michael Porter Jr. during the game, as Murray wasn't himself. That limited the production of the entire offense and ultimately led the Timberwolves to a seven-point win.

Being limited with a calf injury also limits Murray's impact on the defensive end. Then again, nobody was able to stop Anthony Edwards in Game 1, so it wasn't all on Murray.

What Denver Can Do if Murray is Still Hampered

They must get more out of other contributors

Murray has the ability to create off the dribble about as well as anybody on Denver. If he's limited in that aspect, he can still help by setting up teammates or being more of a decoy in the offense. He can work more off-ball to set screens for shooters, like Porter Jr.

Denver head coach Michael Malone, who can also try to utilize guards Christian Braun, Jrue Holliday, or Reggie Jackson to find a spark on offense. Jackson could see his minutes go up if Murray has to miss any time during the series.

Of course, the team could also try to have Jokić attempt to take the game over. But with Gobert's size, he's unable to work inside completely. Players like Aaron Gordon have to help set ball screens to free up shooters or run some pick-and-roll action. Denver is far from being out of this series. But a limited Murray is a big step to overcome, and Minnesota's explosiveness might end the defending champions' season.