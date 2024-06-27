Highlights The Denver Nuggets are planning a max extension with Jamal Murray for 4 years, $209M.

Keeping Murray and Nikola Jokić under contract through 2028.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is to become a free agent, potentially opening minutes for a new role player.

The Denver Nuggets are looking to keep their core together for the long haul.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Denver was "working toward" a max extension with star guard Jamal Murray that would be for four years and $209 million.

The move would mean that both Murray and superstar center Nikola Jokić would be under contract with the team through the 2028 NBA season, keeping the star duo that led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023 in Denver.

While Murray now appears locked in with the Nuggets, the team will still likely be facing some changes in the coming offseason. Just after Charania reported on Murray's potential extension, he also wrote that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who averaged 31.6 minutes per game and 10.1 points per game for the Nuggets through the regular season, was set to decline his player option and become a free agent.

The news that Caldwell-Pope is declining his player option does not necessarily mean he's definitely leaving Denver, but it does mean that the Nuggets will face pressure to match whatever offers he's able to get while testing the waters of free agency.

Should he ultimately leave the Nuggets, it would open up some minutes for Denver to make a move for a new role player of their own.

Extending Murray Means the Nuggets Are Committing to Taking On the West

The Western Conference is stacked with talent and only getting better

It's no surprise that Murray is getting a max deal with Denver, as he was very clearly the second-most important player on a team that won an NBA title. What the deal means is that the Nuggets believe he's good enough to do it again.

Murray, 27, is right in the prime of his career, and has proven time and time again to be among the most clutch players in the NBA postseason. But while Denver made their run to the title just two years ago, a lot has changed in the NBA since then.

The Western Conference was already a challenge when the Nuggets won their title. Now it's an all-out battlefield.

The Oklahoma City Thunder earned the top seed through the regular season last year, and their young core is only set to get better. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who ousted the Nuggets from the playoffs this year, will likely be back with their trio of superstars. And the living legends Stephen Curry and LeBron James will not be leaving the NBA without at least one more rally towards greatness.

For now, the Nuggets believe that with a core led by Jokić and Murray, they can remain a force in the West. Time will tell if they are correct.