Highlights Jamal Murray's clutch game winners against the Lakers highlight his grit and fearless mentality in the playoffs.

The Nuggets are aiming for back-to-back NBA titles, led by Murray and MVP candidate Nikola Jokić.

Despite suffering shooting slumps, Murray's confidence and playoff history prove he thrives under pressure, dominating the post-season.

The Denver Nuggets completed the gentlemen’s sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers, with Jamal Murray coming up clutch in the fourth quarter on not one, but two occasions, sealing timely game winners to send his team to the Western Conference semifinals, where they will meet the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves.

But, with Murray always somehow finding an extra gear by the time the post-season hits, NBA writer Mark Medina believes this is down to his gritty mentality, and not being ‘afraid of the moment’.

Rising Up To The Task

Jamal Murray hit two game winners in the five-game series vs. the Lakers

The Nuggets are looking to capture their second NBA title in as many seasons, looking to become the first team to achieve back-to-back titles since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Their first-round match-up came against their Western Conference Finals opponents last season, the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Los Angeles Lakers, who they had given a 4-0 sweep to in their last post-season outing.

This time, it would not be as easy, though, with the Nuggets suffering a shoe delivery error which forced the team to participate in their pre-game four warm-ups in slides, and the Lakers extending the series to five games, and were two cold-blooded Jamal Murray game winners away from flipping the script entirely, and leading the series 3-2.

As it pertains to the game two buzzer beater game winner, though, Medina stated that he felt the Nuggets point-guard was ready for the moment to make the game winners due to head coach Michael Malone’s coaching adjustments later in the game, as well as him grinding out plays despite not playing particularly well for much of it.

“He's a player that's not afraid of the moment. He's also not afraid of getting through struggles in a game. We saw in game two, his shot wasn't falling, and he was not playing well, but he just kept chipping away. And lo and behold, the Nuggets as a team made good adjustments later on in the game, and that coincided with them all having better match ups, and taking some better shots. So, he was prepared for that clutch moment.”

Alas, it was not meant to be for the Lakers, and the Nuggets progressed on to the Western Conference semifinals where they are set to take on the surging Minnesota Timberwolves in what is expected to be a thrilling series with Anthony Edwards on a monumental charge, and a Rudy Gobert redemption arc fully in motion.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić - 2023-24 Regular Season Two-Man Stats Category Statistic PTS 63.1 AST 16.4 REB 22.4 FG% 53.7 3P% 41.1

For the Nuggets, they have leading MVP candidate Nikola Jokić at the helm in his prime, and along with Murray, have one of the best one-two punch duos in the league, and it looks as though they are primed to seize the reins of a highly competitive Western Conference landscape.

Murray only needs ‘one shot’ to ‘end shooting slump’

Murray, like all players, is at times susceptible to shooting slumps of his own. Take his rookie season, for example, where he missed his first seventeen shots in the league, and it took until his fifth game to get his first NBA points.

But Medina argues that because he doesn’t lack confidence, he will continue to keep shooting the ball, though not forcing it, and he can end any given slump once he sees one of those attempts go down.

“I think the MO on him is he's one of those star players that all it takes is one shot for him to make that can end any shooting slump that he experienced beforehand. He's also someone that has a lot of confidence, and I think that he has a really good combination of someone that doesn't force the issue. He'll still keep taking shots and not let a shooting slump dissuade him. But he's not going to overcompensate. He's going to make the right basketball play, and thankfully for the Nuggets, he has a lot of good options to make the right basketball play to.”

Murray’s Impressive Playoff History

Career 24.9 points, 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds in playoffs

There is something about the post-season that makes Murray light up.

Averaging 17.5 points at a 45.2 percent field goal shooting clip and 38 percent from three-point distance, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game across his seven-year NBA career, these numbers steeply rise when it comes to the post-season.

Having participated in a total of 58 playoff games spanning four seasons in his playoff career, Murray has averaged 24.9 points on an improved 46.5 percent shooting from the field, as well as close to 40 percent from deep, 39.5 percent to be exact, as well as seeing his distribution numbers elevate, dishing out 6.4 assists and grabbing 5.0 boards off the glass per contest.

Jamal Murray - 2023-24 Post-Season Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drive 11.4 46.0 Catch-and-Shoot 3.6 24.0 Pull-Up 8.0 39.1 Paint Touch 1.4 60.0 Post Touch 0.8 66.7 Elbow 0.8 50.0

Early in this post-season, Murray has, by far, found the most success driving to the basket, in which 11.4 of his 23.6 total points have been scored, converting at a rate of 46.0 percent from the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Murray is the only player in NBA history to score 50-plus points in a playoff game without having an All-Star selection. Only Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, and Allen Iverson have more 50-point playoff games in their careers.

However, his most efficient shot has been the corner three-pointer, which he converts at a rate of 66.7 percent, albeit he only averages 1.2 shot attempts from that distance.

In contrast, Murray attempts most of his shots within the restricted area, which coincides with his drive numbers, and averages 6.2 shot attempts from within the restricted area, for 61.3 percent shot accuracy.

Similarly, he attempts 5.4 shots from inside the paint (non-restricted area) for 40.7 percent efficiency.

Murray, who bewilderingly still hasn't earned an All-Star selection, is least effective in the mid-range, converting his 5.6 attempts at a rate of only 28.6 percent.

Nonetheless, Murray knows how to play his strengths, focusing on getting to his spots and converting with impressive accuracy.

It is that awareness, combined with his confidence and resilience, that makes him so good in the playoffs, and at times, it feels like nobody can stop him.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.