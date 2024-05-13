Highlights The Nuggets stormed back after dropping the first two games of the series against the Timberwolves at home.

Despite falling into a 2-0 hole, Jamal Murray said he "never had doubts."

Murray and Jokić led Nuggets' comeback with two impressive road wins and the series now heads back to Denver.

The Denver Nuggets have rescued themselves from the brink of an early playoff exit with back-to-back road wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After dropping two games in Denver to start the series, the Nuggets stormed back when the series shifted to Minnesota, securing a blowout win in Game 3 and officially evening the series with a 115–107 win on Sunday night.

As Denver guard Jamal Murray explained after the game, the Nuggets never panicked after their poor start to the series, even when things looked rather dire.

"We’re the champs. We’ve been in this position before," Murray said during his post-game press conference. "I’ve never had doubts. You’d have to ask somebody else."

When another reporter also brought up the "belief" that the Nuggets must have in each other to mount their comeback, Murray stressed again that the way they played together was nothing new.

"I told you before we won the championship: I believe in this squad," Murray said. "You can go and find the interview. I believe in this squad. I believed that we can do something special, and we did it. We went down two games. We got two games back. Of course the belief is still there. These belief questions—I believed a long time ago."

Murray and the Nuggets Have No Plans of Giving Up Their Championship Without a Fight

The series between the Nuggets and Timberwolves is setting up to be an all-timer.

No one can doubt the grit that the Nuggets play with.

This iteration of the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokić and Murray as the focal points, announced its arrival during the bubble playoffs in 2020. During that run, Denver erased 3–1 deficits in back-to-back series against the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.

Stepping up with their backs against the wall is nothing new, and on Sunday, Murray and the Nuggets did it with flair.

While it was Jokić who led the scoring with 35 points, and forward Aaron Gordon just behind him with 27 points on a brilliant night of shooting, it was Murray who made the most show-stopping play of the game.

After Michael Porter Jr. threw down a dunk with just a second left in the first half, Murray undercut Minnesota's long inbound pass, intercepting the ball and immediately putting up a shot from beyond half-court.

He hit nothing but net, and shared an amazing moment with commentator Kevin Harlan, who was calling the game for TNT.

After the game, Murray downplayed the moment.

"Nothing crazy. I just caught it and shot it," Murray said. "As soon as it left my hand, it felt good."

Game 5 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves will tip off on Tuesday night in Denver, with control of the series now back on the line. While Minnesota might now be on the back foot, neither team has yet to secure a win at home thus far in the series.