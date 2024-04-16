Highlights Jamal Murray is frustrated with his All-Star snub despite putting up career-year stats.

Murray is looking to prove he is All-Star caliber by outperforming himself next season.

Murray also believes the duo of he and Nikola Jokić is the best in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets are one of the NBA’s juggernauts in 2024. The defending champions won it all last season, their first in franchise, history, and seek to repeat. The team arguably looks better this year than it did last year, but with the MVP favorite Nikola Jokić leading the helm, that is hardly unbelievable.

Another cog in the Nuggets’ machine that is relatively looked over is Jamal Murray. The 27-year-old point guard has served as the 1A to Jokić this season, providing a solid 1-2 punch in the Nuggets offense. It is why they have secured one of the top seeds in a highly competitive Western Conference.

Jamal Murray – 2023-24 vs Career Stats Category 2023-24 Career PPG 21.2 17.5 RPG 4.1 3.7 APG 6.5 4.5 FG% 48.1 45.2 3PT% 42.5 38.0

But despite his talent, Murray feels as if he has been overlooked, overshadowed even. He put up solid stats in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 21.2 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also shot 48.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from the three-point range.

Murray Believes He Was an All-Star Snub

Murray did not receive an All-Star selection despite great stats

All of these stats are significantly greater than his career average, indicating that the 2023-24 season was a career year for Murray, a potential breakout year, even. But despite that, Murray was not even in the conversation for All-Star this year, being overshadowed by both his co-star Jokić and many other players around the league.

“I know I’m better than some of the All-Stars that have been selected. It’s not like it really boils down and bothers me like that. I know I don’t need to prove it to myself, right? I think it’s annoying sometimes how just because you haven’t made an All-Star, they don’t put you in certain conversations or whatever for whatever reason when clearly a lot of people would rather take you over others.” —Jamal Murray

Murray expressed frustration with the system in which All-Stars are selected. Through his numbers this season, it becomes clear that he had the stats to be All-Star caliber, but he was not even considered. The only thing for Murray to do is to prove he is All-Star caliber by outperforming himself next season.

Elite Duo in Denver

Murray believes the duo of him and Jokic is the best in the league

Murray also recently stated that he believes the duo of he and Jokić is the best duo in the league, even outdoing other prominent duos such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, and Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

The duo of he and Jokic has not been in many conversations due to the marketing around those aforementioned stars, according to him. But he and Jokić will have an opportunity to face LeBron and Davis in the first round if the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament.

What is undeniable, however, is the chemistry and talent that both Murray and Jokic possess, and it is the key reason why the Nuggets have become a powerhouse in the Western Conference. If they both remain healthy, the Nuggets will be a tough out this playoffs.