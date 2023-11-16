Highlights Denver Nuggets are serious about retaining their title and want Jamal Murray to achieve All-NBA/All-Star status for a supermax contract extension.

Murray's injury may hinder him from achieving his personal goals, but the team is still performing well without him.

Nikola Jokić is leading the way for the Nuggets, performing at an MVP level, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon provide strong support.

The Denver Nuggets have shown the league this early on in the season that they are very serious about retaining their title as they look to repeat as NBA champions this season. However, one of their key contributors from their title-winning run, Jamal Murray, is currently facing time on the side-lines after sustaining a hamstring injury. With a supermax contract potentially on the line, NBA journalist Mark Medina wonders whether this injury could prevent him from earning that necessary All-NBA team or All-Star honor in order to make him eligible for the much more lucrative extension.

Preparing for a supermax deal

Nuggets guard, Jamal Murray is currently only contracted with the team until the end of the 2024-25 season after he signed a five-year, $170 million maximum extension back in 2019. The Canadian is currently eligible to sign a three-year, $144 million extension but it is expected that he will choose to forgo signing that offer, likely because he is only one All-NBA or All-Star team nomination away from qualifying for an NBA supermax contract extension. If he were to receive either of these individual accolades this season, then he would instantly become eligible to sign a five-year, $303 million extension, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

While Murray has surprisingly never made an All-Star team, his performances over the last few seasons, especially after his return from a torn ACL in 2021, suggests that he is not too far away from doing so, and there is the expectation from around the Nuggets organization that the 26-year-old will achieve that feat this year. “We’re anticipating that we’re probably paying him the supermax,” Nuggets GM Calvin Booth told Mark Medina for Sportskeeda. “He’ll probably make All-NBA. It’s going to be a hit to our salary cap, but I love seeing people reach their potential when they play the way he can.” The Nuggets already have franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokić signed to a five-year, $264 million supermax extension, the second-highest in NBA history, while both Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon command large 20-plus million salaries of their own. But with both Jokic and Murray in their primes, they can’t afford to split up the elite-level partnership, even if it does mean that they take a hard hit to their salary cap.

Medina – Nuggets valued ‘getting number one seed to get some headway’

From a team perspective, Medina said that the Nuggets found extreme value in securing the number one overall seed for their championship aspirations, while also attempting to motivate Jamal Murray to play well enough to receive his first All-Star call-up. However, he is worried that the 26-year-old’s injury may prevent him from achieving his own personal goals.

“I know that, talking to the Nuggets during training camp, they really found it important for them to get the number one seed to get some headway. They were also trying to dangle a source of motivation for Jamal Murray to become an all-star, and to make an all-NBA team, and part of it was to make that team better, but part of it was that he's eligible for an extension. Murray and his camp didn't want to have extension talks right now because if he makes an all-NBA team, he would make a supermax [contract]. That all tied together, so you wonder if this injury will set him back from those individual goals.”

Jokic and co have to step up

Denver Nuggets (through the first 10 games of the 2023-24 NBA season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .818 117.9 109.5 +8.4 League Ranking T-1st 6th 5th 2nd All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first seven appearances of the 2023-24 regular season, Murray was cooking early on offense and was showing no signs of lifting his foot off the gas after a championship-winning campaign last year. In 30.9 minutes per game, he averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists, connecting on 43.3 percent of his shots from the field, while scoring at a career-high rate of 43.8 percent from the perimeter. Now that he is set to see an extended period of time on the side-lines after sustaining a hamstring injury in their game against the Chicago Bulls, other members of the Nuggets rotation will need to step up in Murray’s absence. Fortunately, they still have arguably one of the best players in the entire league at their disposal, in Serbian big man Nikola Jokić, while also bolstering a deep line of complementary players who are all more than capable of minimizing the void vacated in the line-up by the Canadian.

So far, Jokić is bearing a lot of the weight of expectation of this team as reigning champions, but his play on the court doesn’t appear to suggest that it is taking any sort of toll on him. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The two-time MVP is currently leading the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, averaging 30 PPG, 13.9 RPG and 8.4 APG, while also being the only member of the team to be scoring at 50-plus percent efficiency, converting 57.9 percent of his shots from the field. The Nuggets are also receiving some solid offensive contributions from their other starters, including Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, who are averaging 16.3 points and 14.4 points, respectively. Each of them are also averaging seven-plus rebounds per game, while Gordon is also posting 1.1 blocks per game, providing defensive support alongside the Joker.

No doubt, Jamal Murray’s injury setback could impact his chances of making his first All-Star team and the second All-NBA honor he needs to become eligible for a supermax contract extension. However, his injury is not expected to keep him out of action for too long, so he still has a very good chance, providing he returns fully healthy. But from a team perspective, his teammates are holding their own, and will likely continue to do so until Murray is ready to come back. After all, a championship cannot be won with just two contributing players, it is a whole team effort.