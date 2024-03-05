Highlights Man City and Liverpool could compete to sign Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala.

Musiala is yet to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are desperate to keep hold of the 21-year-old.

Manchester City could make a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala in the summer transfer window, but they could face competition from Liverpool if he was to become available, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Bundesliga outfit are in a difficult position this season as they currently find themselves eight points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Musiala has two years left on his deal, but they are yet to tie him down to an extension.

Considering his talent and what he's already producing at such a young age, there is likely to be a lengthy queue of clubs looking to secure his signature.

Man City will face Liverpool competition for Musiala

Unrest at Bayern Munich

As it stands, there is no new contract imminent for Musiala, but Bayern haven't given up yet and they want him to extend, according to GMS sources. The Bundesliga side feel they can't afford to lose the German international and don't even want to consider a departure at this stage.

Jamal Musiala - 2023/2024 Bundesliga stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 (3) =9th Goals 7 3rd Assists 3 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =6th Dribbles Per Game 3.5 2nd Match rating 7.59 3rd Correct as of 05/03/2024

Pep Guardiola's side have been heavily linked, and there's also a chance they push to sign Joshua Kimmich if they are to sign a Bayern player in the upcoming transfer window. With Thomas Tuchel leaving, doubts about the future of Kimmich, and potential Harry Kane unrest, losing Musiala on top of that would be a complete disaster.

If Musiala does become available, City are unlikely to have a free path to secure his signature. Liverpool could enter the race and they would be keen on bringing him to Anfield if Mohamed Salah was to leave.

Jamal Musiala rejects contract offer

Bayern offered £150k-a-week deal

It's understood that Bayern recently offered Musiala a new £150k-a-week deal, but the Stuttgart-born midfielder rejected the proposal. Man City and Liverpool have been placed on red alert, with the Premier League duo interested in signing the 21-year-old.

Musiala spent a large portion of his youth career in England, playing for both Southampton and Chelsea before his move to Bayern. He's no stranger to the Premier League system, so it will be interesting to see if he's keen on a return to England.

Musiala's versatility could make him a useful option for Guardiola. The young midfielder is capable of playing in a host of different positions, and could provide competition out wide as well as in the middle of the park. It would be no surprise if Musiala was interested in linking up with Guardiola's charges considering the success they've had in recent years - working under a manager like Guardiola could tempt most players in Europe.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored