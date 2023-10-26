Highlights Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, but it will be a tough battle as many elite clubs are also pursuing him.

Although Liverpool already made midfield additions in the summer, Jurgen Klopp is still looking for further reinforcements, and Musiala's talent is too good to pass up.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Liverpool may struggle to secure Musiala due to the finances involved, with Chelsea and Manchester City also interested, but Bayern is unlikely to let him go without a fight.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala ahead of 2024, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their chances of securing his signature, with many elite clubs showing an interest.

The Stuttgart-born star is one of the brightest talents in European football, and naturally, teams from around the globe are going to be fighting to acquire his services. However, Bayern themselves will also be desperate to keep him at the club, so it's going to be a competitive fight to tie the youngster down.

Jurgen Klopp still wants midfield additions

It was a busy summer transfer window for the Reds who were forced to undergo a mass rebuild in the middle of the park. Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all departed, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo coming in to replace them.

However, Jurgen Klopp doesn't appear to be fully satisfied with his midfield options, as according to journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Merseyside club have been scouting Bayern's Musiala. Per BILD, Liverpool are hoping to win the race to secure his signature, but they are facing competition from La Liga side Real Madrid.

Jamal Musiala's season-by-season record at Bayern Munich Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019/20 1 0 0 0 0 2020/21 37 7 1 0 0 2021/22 40 8 6 2 0 2022/23 47 16 16 2 0 2023/24 10 2 3 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although Liverpool's midfield might not look like it needs further additions, if the chance comes to bring in a player as talented as Musiala, then you simply can't turn it down. Despite being just 20 years old, Musiala has already proved to be a creative and goalscoring force for Bayern in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Despite coming through the Bayern academy, Musiala spent a lot of his youth years playing in England. The young midfielder was with Southampton and Chelsea's academies before he moved to Germany. A return to England wouldn't be a drastic change for Musiala considering he's spent most of his life in the country.

A player of Musiala's talent is bound to be monitored by every single elite club around the globe. Bayern are certainly one of those side's who are among the best in the world, so there's still a strong chance that Musiala would want to stick around and continue to win trophies.

Jacobs has suggested that it's going to be difficult for Liverpool to win the race to sign the German international, due to the finances involved. The journalist adds that Chelsea and Manchester City are also keen on the midfielder, but Bayern will still look to extend his current contract. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think it's going to be difficult to be honest for Liverpool to sign Musiala. He's a phenomenal talent and all indications are that Bayern will still look to get him to extend at some point. His current contract, I believe is until 2026. So there's no urgency. But when you look at the talent and you look at the potential price that he would cost, it's a very, very difficult deal to Liverpool or any other club. What's true is that being a top player and having a high ceiling, there's plenty of elite clubs monitoring this situation. Chelsea and Manchester City are two others from the Premier League alone, but there's virtually nobody in football in any doubt about what a top talent he is. And that includes Bayern Munich, which is why they're unlikely to let him go without a fight."

The Reds have alternatives to Musiala lined up

Liverpool might not necessarily be after a new midfielder despite taking a look at Musiala. The aim could well be to simply add another world-class talent to their squad who is capable of creating and scoring goals, whether that be in the middle of the park or out wide. Per the Mirror, Liverpool are plotting a move to sign another Bayern star, Leroy Sane. The report claims that the Merseyside club are willing to shatter their transfer record to bring him to Anfield, with the German winger set to enter the final 18 months of his contract.