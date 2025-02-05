Jamal Musiala is tipped to etch his name in the history books as one of the most successful players of the modern era amid a meteoric rise at Bayern Munich and on the international front with Germany. The 21-year-old attacker is one of world football's most entertaining players to watch with the ball at his feet, dumbfounding the opposition with fantastic trickery.

He's already earning comparisons to Lionel Messi due to his dribbling abilities and has been a staple in the Bundesliga since he debuted at the age of 17 in June 2020. It's no wonder the 2023 Golden Boy runner-up is reportedly Hansi Flick's 'dream signing' at Barcelona.

Musialia would follow in the footsteps of Messi if he were to join the Catalans at some stage during his career. The La Liga giants' all-time top scorer is one of the five names he put forward to Bayern basketball star Serge Ibaka in one of his 'How Hungry Are You?' episodes when asked to give his five all-time greats.

Lionel Messi

Argentina

It's no surprise to see Messi selected by Musiala as he's made clear his admiration for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is his 'GOAT'. The Argentine icon is the most decorated player in history and reached the pinnacle of football when he finally got his hands on the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Musiala spoke glowingly about his 'hero' Messi and his affection for Barca (via GOAL):

"FC Barcelona was my favourite team and because of that they were always my reference... On the back of my shirts as a kid, the name was almost always Messi. I also had one with Neymar, but Messi was my hero, my favourite player."

Lionel Messi Career Club Appearances (914) Goals (744) Assists (357) International Appearances (191) Goals (112) Assists (61) Team Honours 45 Major Trophies Individual Honours Eight Ballons d'Or, 4x FIFA Player of the Year, 3x UEFA Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

Musiala is also a fan of Messi's longtime rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has become the greatest goalscorer in history during his trophy-laden career. The potent Portuguese hero has scored goals for fun at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and now in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr.

That said, Musiala made clear that he was in Messi's corner in the never-ending GOAT debate between the pair:

"I loved the Clasicos between Ronaldo and Messi. But despite all my appreciation for Cristiano, I'm 'Team Messi'."

Cristiano Ronaldo Career Club Appearances (1038) Goals (782) Assists (242) International Appearances (216) Goals (135) Assists (45) Team Honours 33 Major Trophies Individual Honours Five Ballons d'Or, 3x FIFA Player of the Year, 4x UEFA Player of the Year

Pele

Brazil

Musiala explained his next three choices by highlighting that although he didn't watch them play, 'they were names you've heard'. He quickly listed the late great Pele, the personification of 'joga bonito', a once-in-a-lifetime football star who transcended the sport and had the world watching every time he took to the pitch.

Pele Career Club Appearances (659) Goals (643) Assists (245) International Appearances (92) Goals (77) Assists (39) Team Honours 14 Major Trophies Individual Honours Joint-FIFA Player of the Century

Diego Maradona

Argentina

Musiala, also named Diego Maradona, who sat on the throne of world football during his legendary career and paved the way for Messi to follow in his footsteps. He was an all-thrills attacker who could do anything with a ball at his feet, and the Argentine great had a special 'aura' that put him in a league of his own.

Diego Maradona Career Club Appearances (343) Goals (159) Assists (105) International Appearances (84) Goals (32) Assists (27) Team Honours 11 Major Trophies Individual Honours Joint-FIFA Player of the Century

Gerd Muller

Germany

Musiala's final pick was Germany legend Gerd Muller, who certainly knew where the goal was everytime he raced forward towards goal. The Bayern Munich icon was an instinctive finisher who claimed two European Golden Boots alongside several major trophies, including the FIFA World Cup with his nation in 1974.

Gerd Muller Career Club Appearances (613) Goals (570) Assists (103) International Appearances (62) Goals (68) Assists () Team Honours 15 Major Trophies Individual Honours Ballon d'Or

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/02/2025.