Highlights Jamal Musiala's 'three to the dome' goal celebration pays homage to Carmelo Anthony's NBA sign-off.

The celebration might make several appearances this summer as the German midfielder has already scored twice at EURO 2024.

Despite residing in England and playing for its youth teams, Musiala chose to represent Germany internationally.

Jamal Musiala put three fingers to his head after scoring his second goal of the European Championship in Germany’s 2-0 win over Hungary as his side continued their perfect start to EURO 2024.

But, while from the outside looking in, his celebration appeared to have very minimal substance to it, regular viewers of the hot prospect's rise to prominence will notice that he's made the same gesture on more than one occasion, also doing so after he rocketed a goal beyond Scotland's Angus Gunn in the tournament curtain-raiser.

Whether deliberate or not is yet to be established, but it would make sense that Musiala has chosen to mimic former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony’s ‘three to the dome’ celebration, with the 21-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder being an avid NBA fan himself.

What Is The 'Three to the Dome' Celebration

The sign-off is linked to three-pointers in basketball

Musiala has varied his celebrations, from making an ‘M’ with his hands to bowing or shaking hands, but his most recent sign-off appears to pay homage to his love for the NBA. Interestingly, although the ‘three to the dome’ celebration is best associated with Carmelo Anthony, he stole it from a former team-mate, almost immediately when it was presented in front of him.

The celebration itself came from Rasheed Wallace, who finished his career as a teammate of Carmelo’s with the New York Knicks in the 2012-13 season. Sheed wasn’t the best three-point shooter in the world and barely made any (22) in his brief time with the Knicks, but his celebration quickly became iconic.

The backstory of the celebration’s origin is that Anthony and Wallace were trash-talking during a practice and the latter started making three-pointers. He started doing the gesture and was telling Anthony, “that’s three to the dome”. Shortly after, Melo would also do the celebration in games whenever he made a three-pointer.

There are a couple of interpretations of what the “three to the dome” celebration could mean. The friendlier version of it is that you have to be aware of Anthony (or Wallace), guarding them beyond the three-point line or risk giving up the three points. The other version of it is that it’s mimicking getting shot in the head with a three-pointer you just gave up to them.

Musiala Will be Pivotal To Germany's Fortunes

The midfielder is in red-hot form

With two goals already to his name after two EURO 2024 fixtures that Germany hold a 100% record in, celebrations for Musiala are expected to be on display regularly between now and the end of his career. The Bayern Munich stalwart broke into the first team the season after the German club had won the Bundesliga-Pokal-Champions League treble in 2020, and while he has been individually successful, his thunder has been repeatedly stolen.

Nevertheless, he is now one of the best players at the Euros, and with the likes of Florian Wirtz, a reinvented Kai Havertz, and omnipotent Ilkay Gundogan among those joining him in Die Mannschaft's impressive roster, there's sound justification behind Germany's position as one of the favourites for the end prize.

Musiala scored and assisted 16 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances last season as Thomas Tuchel's side missed out on a league title for the first time in 11 years to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen. But despite this, no blame can be placed on Musiala's shoulders as he continues to flourish as one of world football's hottest prospects.

Musiala Could Have Played For England

He moved to England at seven years old

Born in Stuttgart, before breaking through the Bayern Munich academy to represent the first team, it would be easy to believe that Germany is all the 21-year-old has known. However, despite being eligible to represent Nigeria through his father, Musiala could have also chosen to play for England at international level.

At the age of seven, Musiala moved to England with his family, where his talent was quickly spotted. As a result of his English residency, he also represented the Three Lions at U15, U16, U17, and U21 levels alongside childhood friend Jude Bellingham. However, when the decision came to either choose England or Germany for the senior game, there was only ever going to be one outcome.

In an interview with BILD, Musiala spoke about his gut feeling and how he always felt close to Germany. He said: